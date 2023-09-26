Five Takeaways: Cal’s coaches talk QB indecision, injury updates Tuesday
After a tough loss to Washington last Saturday, Cal is looking to bounce back against Arizona State in its Pac-12 home opener. At Tuesday’s media availability, Cal’s coaching staff gave updates regarding the situations at kicker and quarterback, two positions that Cal has been struggling with for the first four weeks.
Heading into Week 5 of the season, head coach Justin Wilcox, OC Jake Spavital and DC Peter Sirmon talked about what the Bears need to adjust heading into the ASU matchup and gave the media some crucial updates including injuries on the team and the state of the running back room, as well as, of course, the dilemma Cal finds itself in at quarterback.
Bears still without starter for Week 5
The Bears went into the matchup against Washington without a set starter at QB, and the same is once again the case this week. NC State transfer Ben Finley saw the majority of snaps (58 of 86 according to PFF) last week as the coaches wanted to capitalize on his pocket passing and ability to throw down the field.
Following three interceptions, the staff put in TCU transfer Sam Jackson V to finish out the game putting the staff back to square one when it comes to picking a starter.
“I’m confident that Sam can be a good player and he (has) just got to continue to develop that position. He is pretty young in that process and we (have) got to work with him day in and day out … and we want to do what’s right for him,” Wilcox said about Jackson Tuesday. “Ultimately, we (have) got to do what we think is best for our team … We believe that those guys can be good players.”
