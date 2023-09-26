The Bears went into the matchup against Washington without a set starter at QB, and the same is once again the case this week. NC State transfer Ben Finley saw the majority of snaps (58 of 86 according to PFF) last week as the coaches wanted to capitalize on his pocket passing and ability to throw down the field.

Following three interceptions, the staff put in TCU transfer Sam Jackson V to finish out the game putting the staff back to square one when it comes to picking a starter.

“I’m confident that Sam can be a good player and he (has) just got to continue to develop that position. He is pretty young in that process and we (have) got to work with him day in and day out … and we want to do what’s right for him,” Wilcox said about Jackson Tuesday. “Ultimately, we (have) got to do what we think is best for our team … We believe that those guys can be good players.”