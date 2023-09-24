From the very first drive, the Bears shot themselves in the foot, as quarterback Ben Finley threw a pick-six to go down 7-0 early. Not too long afterwards, the Huskies’ star receiver Rome Odunze returned the Bears’ first punt to the end zone for a 14-0 lead, and Washington never looked back. As crushing as the defeat was for Justin Wilcox’s team, there were several important takeaways for the Golden Bears that we will delve into.
The quarterback position remains in flux
While Ben Finley had his moments, his performance was rather forgettable. The former NC State quarterback was awarded the start over Sam Jackson V, completing 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and three costly interceptions. The decision to go with Finley as the starter was an interesting one. On one hand, it makes sense that the Bears anticipated a shootout, and Finley arguably opens up the playbook for passing plays more than Jackson V. On the other, one can make the case that Jackson V was the better option for a run-first game plan, which is essential to shortening a game and taking away possessions from a high-powered Huskies’ offense.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.