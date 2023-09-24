While Ben Finley had his moments, his performance was rather forgettable. The former NC State quarterback was awarded the start over Sam Jackson V, completing 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and three costly interceptions. The decision to go with Finley as the starter was an interesting one. On one hand, it makes sense that the Bears anticipated a shootout, and Finley arguably opens up the playbook for passing plays more than Jackson V. On the other, one can make the case that Jackson V was the better option for a run-first game plan, which is essential to shortening a game and taking away possessions from a high-powered Huskies’ offense.