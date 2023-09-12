Head coach Justin Wilcox, OC Jake Spavital and DC Peter Sirmon spoke about what needs to improve this week and provided some crucial updates when it comes to the depth chart at various positions, as well as injuries.

After a blowout win in Week 1, Cal struggled in many ways against Auburn, forcing four turnovers but only scoring one touchdown. After a slow game for the offense resulting in a 14-10 loss, Cal’s coaching staff spoke at Tuesday’s media availability about what the team is expecting come Saturday’s matchup against Idaho.

After uncertainty about the starting quarterback position last week, it seems like it has finally solidified with Sam Jackson V. Jackson started Week 1 at North Texas, but left the game early due to injury. Following a relatively strong performance from NC State transfer Ben Finley in that game against the Mean Green, Finley earned the starting job against Auburn.

But it just wasn’t clicking.

Finley connected for seven completions out of 11 attempts, with just 34 yards passing, before being pulled in favor of Jackson in the second quarter. With an offense that wanted to emphasize its rushing attack, the coaching staff decided to try something else.

“The run game wasn’t hitting like it should hit. We weren’t making the plays that we needed to play, so we needed a spark and we thought that Sam could create something with his feet at times, if there’s a protection breakdown or we could utilize him in some QB run game, and I thought that was something that Sam did really well,” said Spavital.

Heading into the last nonconference game against Idaho, the staff has decided to, once again, go all-in on Jackson.

“We’re going to start Sam. We think Sam, with some reps during the week, can play even better. Ben didn’t do a poor job in the game, we were just looking for a spark there,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox and Spavital both emphasized that there is much work needed to be done on the offense overall, but they feel confident in Jackson being able to provide a special layer on that side of the ball.