Five Takeaways: Cal falls short after second-half rally vs. UCLA
Cal drew another big crowd inside Haas Pavilion for its final regular-season conference clash with UCLA, but the Bears were outplayed early and unable to finish off an impressive second-half rally.
The Bears trailed by as many as 14 points early in the second half, but as is often the case with this team, there was a double-digit swing as a Fardaws Aimaq layup gave Cal a one-point lead with 36 seconds left -- its third lead in the final minutes.
However, Dylan Andrews seized the lead right back for UCLA, which then sealed the 61-60 win at the foul line while Cal's Jalen Celestine missed an open 3-pointer with 6 seconds left (before sinking one at the buzzer to narrow the final deficit).
The Bears fall to 10-14 overall and 6-7 in the Pac-12.
Here are five takeaways from the Bears’ loss against UCLA.
RELATED: Watch the postgame press conference with Mark Madsen and Jalen Celestine
1. No lead is safe in a Cal basketball game
The Bears now have 18 games that have been decided by 10 points or less, a nation-high. These games often feature a wild swing in scoring, either for Cal or the opponent.
Indeed, the Bears have seen six double-digit leads fade away this season, most recently against USC on Wednesday before rallying to win in overtime. Against UCLA -- and previously against Colorado, Stanford, SDSU and Butler -- Cal overcame a double-digit deficit.
A Jaylon Tyson jumper with 3:05 remaining capped a 10-0 run and gave Cal its first lead of the second half, 51-50. A third-chance putback by Fardaws Aimaq a couple minutes later put the Bears back ahead, 55-53. And another bucket by Aimaq gave the Bears a 57-56 lead with 36 seconds to play.
But that lead was short-lived as well, as Andrews hit a jumper on the other end for UCLA, Jaylon Tyson followed with a miss, Lazar Stefanovic hit two free throws with 16 seconds left, Celestine missed a clean look from 3 for Cal and Sebastian Mack made one of two free throws for the Bruins to make it an insurmountable 4-point game in the final seconds.
All of this is to say, the Bears have a volatile mix of positive and negative stretches throughout games, which is not a reliable recipe for victory.
“That’s been a little bit of our Achilles heel this year,“ head coach Mark Madsen said after the game. “Some games we’ve had great starts, some games we’ve had slow starts and we’re dealing with a deficit that we need to overcome. I’ve said this before, but I need to do a better job figuring that out. Looking at everything, nutrition, every aspect of practice.”
