Cal drew another big crowd inside Haas Pavilion for its final regular-season conference clash with UCLA, but the Bears were outplayed early and unable to finish off an impressive second-half rally.

The Bears trailed by as many as 14 points early in the second half, but as is often the case with this team, there was a double-digit swing as a Fardaws Aimaq layup gave Cal a one-point lead with 36 seconds left -- its third lead in the final minutes.

However, Dylan Andrews seized the lead right back for UCLA, which then sealed the 61-60 win at the foul line while Cal's Jalen Celestine missed an open 3-pointer with 6 seconds left (before sinking one at the buzzer to narrow the final deficit).

The Bears fall to 10-14 overall and 6-7 in the Pac-12.

Here are five takeaways from the Bears’ loss against UCLA.

RELATED: Watch the postgame press conference with Mark Madsen and Jalen Celestine