From injury updates to discussions about offensive rhythm and bowl eligibility, here are five takeaways from Tuesday’s press conferences with the Cal coaches.

The Bears suffered a tough 63-19 loss against No. 6 Oregon to extend their losing streak to four games last week, but they will now look to flip the script against Washington State come Saturday. Tuesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon spoke with the media about the matchup ahead, as well as the next few weeks more generally.

Freshman running back Jaivian Thomas was carted off the field following a serious injury against Oregon Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital, but Wilcox confirmed in the postgame press conference that Thomas was alert and interacting with the doctors and had feeling in his extremities.

Tuesday, Wilcox said that Thomas was now back home and recovering, and said that the tests that were being done were showing positive results.

“We’re glad to say that Jaivian is doing well, considering, obviously, that was a scary moment up there. We appreciate all the help and care that he got while he was up in Eugene. He is back home and doing well,” Wilcox said. “All the tests that he’s undergone have been positive and we’re communicating with him daily.”

Wilcox also said that he didn’t have an update for when Thomas would be able to return. Spavital added that Thomas’ return would depend on the freshman’s level of comfortability, and that there was “no rush,” with the focus being on his recovery.