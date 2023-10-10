Redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza earned the start against Oregon State Saturday and put up a formidable fight against the 15th-ranked Beavers. Now, the staff is putting its eggs in the Mendoza basket — at least for now. His energy, composure and the belief he creates in the offense earned high praise from the coaching staff Tuesday.

“On the sideline, you can never tell if we threw an interception, fumbled the ball or scored a touchdown — with Fernando, it’s always optimistic,” Spavital said. “There’s a belief behind Fernando right now that these kids truly want to play for. And I’ve got to make sure that he’s not getting hit a lot … You want to stick with him because he’s always going to show a sign of belief and hope for these guys right now.”

Most importantly, Spavital said that the staff is sticking with Mendoza for the time being. He added that, of course, there are a lot of factors that go into these decisions come gametime, but said that Mendoza is a “breath of fresh air” for the players, who are fired up and play hard for their new starting quarterback — “so, let’s stick with Fernando,” Spavital said.

Wilcox also gave high praise to the redshirt freshman for his performance against the Beavers, specifically when it came to his decision making.

“I think the decision making was very strong for the first time getting extensive action. He was doing the right things with the ball, whether it was the run game, the RPO, the run-run reads,” Wilcox said. “Where he can take the next step — and he would tell you the same — is accuracy on some of the throws.”

Wilcox, too, added that Mendoza brought “great energy” to the team that was felt on the field and the sideline.

Overall, it seems like the staff is committed to the spark Mendoza brought to Memorial Stadium Saturday, and hopes that he continues to deliver both in terms of energy and momentum at Utah this week.