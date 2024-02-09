Here are five takeaways from the Bears’ victory against the Trojans as they prepare to host UCLA this weekend.

The Bears dominated the first half, taking a commanding 42-31 lead. After a USC second-half comeback, the game wound up in overtime, where the Bears secured a convincing 83-77 victory. Cal now moves to 10-13 on the season, and 6-6 in the Pac-12.

It is difficult to think of a lead-up and game with more impact for the Cal basketball program than this one. From Haas Pavilion being sold out for the first time since 2017, to this being the last basketball matchup between the two programs as members of the same conference, this was as significant of a game as ever. Not to mention, Lebron James made a surprise appearance.

The Bears’ 2022-23 season was nothing short of woeful. Cal went 3-29, not giving the fanbase much to look forward to and prompting the program to make much-needed changes. When hiring Mark Madsen, a decorated coach and former player, the program was in desperate need for a breath of fresh air. Right away at his opening press conference, Madsen promised a record turnaround.

Naturally, there were growing pains, as the team began the season with a 4-10 record. The successful transfer appeal for Jaylon Tyson, as well as the emergence of Jalen Cone and Fardaws Aimaq, propelled the team from the onset. Now, the Bears are 6-3 since their last game against USC, and the team and fanbase are as confident as ever.

Selling out Haas Pavilion for the first time since 2017 for a 9-13 team is a great sign for the program.

“I’m incredibly grateful for everyone coming out and supporting Cal,” Madsen said after the game. “And to our administration for making this an unbelievable place. Like Jaylon Tyson said in his comments, the crowd definitely helped us tonight.”

Prior to the victory against USC, the Bears were on an 11-game losing streak against the Trojans. Securing a victory in the last game between the two programs as Pac-12 rivals will likely bode well for Cal as it moves to a tough ACC.

“We kind of looked at the numbers of last year's crowd and saw pictures,” said Cone when asked about the crowd in the postgame press conference. “I know his vision was to pack Haas out and then just be the start of something new, something great. We all shared that vision with him and wanted to get everyone involved, even when we're not playing basketball. Getting out into the community on campus, encouraging students to come and being that friendly face. The people didn't disappoint that night.”

Increased fan support draws national attention as well as recruits, and can contribute to the team’s financial needs. With a victory over USC, the Bears now have a chance to capitalize on what was their biggest fan-draw since 2017, beginning Saturday against UCLA.