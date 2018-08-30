With it being North Carolina week, we exchanged five questions with Andrew Jones, over at TarHeelIllustrated.com , getting his thoughts on how the Tar Heels look as they make the trip over to Berkeley.

Just from a cursory look at the suspension list and the two-deep, how much do you think the suspensions for the 'Shoe-gate' issue affect UNC?

The suspensions hurt the depth at quarterback and in the secondary the most. At QB, if Nathan Elliott gets hurt, UNC will turn to true freshman Cade Fortin (flipped from Texas A&M in December), who beat out former 4-star Jace Ruder, also a true freshman. So, UNC really needs Elliott to stay healthy. In the secondary, I think the starting cornerback spot opposite KJ Sails would have been either Tre Shaw or Greg Ross, probably Ross, and both would have played quite a bit, as UNC is expected to employ a lot of nickel and some dime packages. It hurts at running back with Michael Carter their best back, but there's a lot of depth behind him.

What are the expectations like for Nathan Elliott, after he started the final four games of last year?

They aren't all that high because most fans and observers see him as physically limited, which he actually agrees with. But that's one of his qualities, he knows who he is and what he can and can't do. He's a game manager, knows the offense well enough to teach it, plays with a lot of grit and his teammates love him. But, he needs the other 10 around him to execute well for him to be really effective. I think Chazz Surratt would have won the job if he was not suspended. I didn't not it in the first question because I saw the second one. Surratt has a much higher upside, but maybe not some of the intangibles Elliott will take to the field Saturday.

Who are some X-factors to know on either side of the ball?

On offense right tackle Charlie Heck is the son of longtime NFL lineman and coach Andy Heck and is a monster still growing into the position. He came in as a tight end, so he has excellent footwork, reach at 6-8, and knows the position well. Anthony Ratliff-Williams gets a lot of attention as a kick returner, but he's turning himself into an NFL receiver, too. He came in as a QB and has thrown TD passes as a WR, something Larry Fedora loves to utilize, and he can take the top off the defense.

On defense, safety Myles Dorn's father also played in the NFL, something Dorn will do when he leaves UNC. He handles all facets of the position very well. Defensive end Malik Carney is one of the guys suspended but can play in this game, and he's someone to keep an eye on. A former linebacker, he's very quick off the ball and can cause problems in the backfield. Don't be surprised to see him drop back into a "linebacker" position something when UNC has six DBs on the field, leaving it with three guys with hands on the ground up front.

What's the expectation of the defense this year? Cal's coaches have said the DL looks to be a strength, but the secondary looks to have played a lot as well.

The defensive line was the strongest position group on the team, especially the interior, until it lost Aaron Crawford last week. I think Crawford is the best player on the team, so losing a 310-pound anchor to the line who regularly occupies multiple blockers is big. In addition, 6-6, 300-pound Jalen Dalton is also slated to start, or at least he was, but has been battling a mysterious injury all month and as of late last week hadn't worn full pads for a practice yet. This is still a solid group, but UNC will play a true freshman in a reserve role at tackle, and that's not something most coaches are comfortable doing. The Tar Heels are solid at DE. Linebacker has one proven player and the secondary is loaded with a lot of talented guys, but they are going to play some very green players, so you know how that can go in an opener, especially on the road against a P5 opponent.

What's your prediction for this one?

I have gone back and forth on this. UNC was a better team than Cal saw a year ago until the ridiculous number of injuries hit. The team lost 20 players for the season before September was even over. Other than last year, this is a program that has been solid in bad years over the last decade and I think will be at least solid this year. If Elliott can stay healthy, I think UNC will hit on more big plays and win the game. If Cal manages to knock him out of the game, the Bears will win. Turnovers and Elliott are the keys, so I'll pick UNC 33-27.