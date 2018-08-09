GoldenBearReport.com

On a scale of 1-10 what's your belief we see Noa and Wharton starting game 1 at 100%?

Neither Noa nor Wharton has fully participated in a practice up to this point, they've ran through some individual drills and walkthroughs, but nothing official at this point. With that, I'd put it about a 6 or so. I'd think both of them can get to ideal conditioning levels in a couple weeks, it's just a matter of putting on those 'calluses' that develop from taking hits in practice.

That said I think even if they aren't 100%, they'll play anyway. Noa's one of the most fearless players that's ever been on the Cal roster, and Wharton's as competitive as anyone, and appears to relish the opportunity to talk trash to DBs

Who do you expect to be the kicker after observing a week of practice?

How are the kickers looking? Will it be a strength or a weakness?

Before today, I'd have said it's to be determined, because there hasn't been too much kicking from the group. From today though, kickers Gabe Siemieniec and Dario Longhetto looked the best from the group of four. Siemieniec looks to have the stronger leg of those two, and I'd say he's ahead. As Charlie Ragle will tell you, he's not worried about kickoffs, where Siemieniec had a solid year last year, it's the field goals. If Siemieniec can be consistency from about 45 in, then I think he wins that job.