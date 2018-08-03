Fall Camp 2018 Notebook: Practice One
Football's finally back in Berkeley, as day one of fall camp kicked off, though one of the most memorable moments may have happened on their reporting day Thursday. Every single offensive lineman reported to Fall Camp in a Hawaiian shirt, shorts, and Crocs.
"There's some bad looks in there," head coach Justin Wilcox joked after practice, "they all got Hawaiian shirts and crocs, which fits, but Addison's (Ooms) shirt was from the eighth grade, just a lot happening. You see too much. Coach Greatwood showed up today, Crocs and all, he had them, he didn't have to buy them, and a Hawaiian shirt."
The ringleader of this was senior left tackle Patrick Mekari.
"You know," Mekari said, "Hawaiian shirt, Crocs, short, it'd have to be shorts, I just think, one, camp is paradise, we're happy as hell, happy as you can be. And obviously there's those down days that are tough and you're kinda in the gutter, so looking around and seeing a big ol' friend in a Hawaiian shirt and crocs is always a good smile, get your mind off football. It's fun, the fact that all sixteen or seventeen guys got Crocs, got a Hawaiian shirt unbuttoned halfway, it was really cool. I was surprised everyone did it, but it's awesome."
The offensive line group, which returns every single start from 2017, is expected to carry a bit of the load in 2018, and the camaraderie is in place early.
"I'm telling you," Wilcox said, "every O-line group, especially here, there's something, they have their own secret society, but it's pretty fun. Keeps it light."
That helps a group that has 32 new faces according to Wilcox, getting into a new system as year two in the Justin Wilcox era has higher outside expectations that 2017. With a focus on building size in the offseason, the Bears are looking to shore up some of their issues stopping the run on the defensive side, while building on their offensive line cohesion from a year ago.
"A lot of the guys just look a lot bigger and stronger," junior defensive end Luc Bequette noted, "I could really tell that, just with the offseason. Especially with the offensive line, having all the guys back this year, I think that's going to be huge. Then with our defensive line, especially from the spring, we had a lot of guys out in the spring. At one point we had four or five guys, now we have 10+ guys, and everyone looks huge now. I'm kinda one of the smaller guys now."
That health is important, as the Bears lost double-digit numbers of players to season ending injuries through the 2017 season.
Considering it was a day with no pads, only helmets, it wasn't the most eventful of days, but with 29 days until the season opener against North Carolina, the Bears have plenty of time to get prepared for what's to come.
Notes and Observations
