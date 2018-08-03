Football's finally back in Berkeley, as day one of fall camp kicked off, though one of the most memorable moments may have happened on their reporting day Thursday. Every single offensive lineman reported to Fall Camp in a Hawaiian shirt, shorts, and Crocs.

"There's some bad looks in there," head coach Justin Wilcox joked after practice, "they all got Hawaiian shirts and crocs, which fits, but Addison's (Ooms) shirt was from the eighth grade, just a lot happening. You see too much. Coach Greatwood showed up today, Crocs and all, he had them, he didn't have to buy them, and a Hawaiian shirt."

The ringleader of this was senior left tackle Patrick Mekari.

"You know," Mekari said, "Hawaiian shirt, Crocs, short, it'd have to be shorts, I just think, one, camp is paradise, we're happy as hell, happy as you can be. And obviously there's those down days that are tough and you're kinda in the gutter, so looking around and seeing a big ol' friend in a Hawaiian shirt and crocs is always a good smile, get your mind off football. It's fun, the fact that all sixteen or seventeen guys got Crocs, got a Hawaiian shirt unbuttoned halfway, it was really cool. I was surprised everyone did it, but it's awesome."

The offensive line group, which returns every single start from 2017, is expected to carry a bit of the load in 2018, and the camaraderie is in place early.

"I'm telling you," Wilcox said, "every O-line group, especially here, there's something, they have their own secret society, but it's pretty fun. Keeps it light."