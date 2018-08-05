A Happy Note:

Before we move into the notebook, GoldenBearReport.com got to speak with inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon after practice today, about the status of Cal signee Chris Fatilua. Fatilua suffered a 'serious spinal injury' on June 11th, and is currently in Craig Hospital, a spinal cord injury rehabilitation center in Denver, Colorado that has previously worked with former Cal rugby player Robert Paylor. Fatilua is making progress, according to Sirmon.

"Chris's dad sends me updates all the time," Sirmon said, "I've actually got videos of him walking on his own, riding a bike, he's made huge strides. He's got a long way to go, but it's really been a blessing, his recovery so far is dang near a miracle."

To Start:

Day three of fall camp meant the first foray into shoulder pads for the Bears, and with the first day of anything comes the first day of overdoing it. Most drills were 'tag tempo,' essentially two hand touch, but some guys were a little overenthusiatic.

"We've got to work on learning how to practice against each other," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said, "in a practice like today where we're trying to get everybody to stay up, too many times we're having guys trip and fall to the ground, but those guys will learn that. Coach (Wilcox) does a great job of showing clips of guys who are practicing well, and practicing when we're not doing things smart to avoid those situations."

The energy, especially during the team's two huddle period, where the offense is in two groups and goes at the defense in a rapid fire manner, was something that DeRuyter praised.

"We weren't always clean, the offense wasn't always clean," DeRuyter said, "but the effort, the physicality I think was evident, probably as physical a period as we've had since I've been here, so that was good to see."

One player that's looking to get back into the hitting mix is defensive lineman Zeandae Johnson. Johnson, who lost his 2017 season due to a knee injury, is back with the Bears, playing with the first group on defense at times as he looks to get back into the mix.

"Man it felt good to hit someone after a year," Johnson said, "getting some good reps against first team guys is going to get me better. Now, we're mixing and matching personnel, seeing how to go in and out of nickel, how to play with others. New schemes, new people, just seeing how we all fit and gel."

Johnson, along with guys like Luc Bequette, Chris Palmer, Tevin Paul, and others all got time with the first unit, though with the speed of practice, everyone participating in practice got some reps moving forward.

Of note, new athletic director Jim Knowlton was out on the field to watch the day's events.