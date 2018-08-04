Fall Camp 2018: Day Two Notebook
After a tackling period and a special teams period, Cal has what they call a 'fastball period.' It's seven plays, moving down the field regardless of the result, and is meant to get the tempo going. One the second to last play of the first drive, Ross Bowers fired a pass 35 yards downfield to Jordan Duncan, who got behind Elijah Hicks on a go-route, made the catch in the end-zone while getting two feet in.
"It was tempo call," Duncan noted, "with fastball, we're constantly going fast, it was basically all vertical, the DB, he was bailing, but me and Ross, we've been working this summer. I actually knew it was coming my way, I didn't have a doubt about it. I looked back, I see the ball in the air, that's when I knew had to make a play on it, back pylon of the end zone, I caught it, had two feet in."
That 30 yard touchdown might have been the play of the day, as talk about the team has wondered where a deep threat might arise for the Bears, after they had wide receiver attrition in the offseason. To offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin, it's more than just pure speed that will get guys open deep.
"I think we're going to stretch the field better than people think," Baldwin said, "I've been on years before offensively, where if you were to time these guys in 40s and time guys I've played with in 40s, it'd be similar. So I don't worry about that, I think it gets a little overblown, and you're gonna that a lot of these outside guys will get behind people. And it may not always be with straight speed, it'll be with technique, it'll be with setting people up, and we'll have a chance with ball placement and what we're doing to still be open downfield. We have some size at some spots that even if we're covered up."
In all, there's more pieces to the puzzle this year on offense, with Ray Hudson back for another year, Ian Bunting and Moe Ways making an early impact after transferring in from Michigan, and McCallan Castles making his name known early.
"He's just exactly what I thought out of high school, he's got loads of upside," Baldwin said of the 6'5", 235 lb true freshman, "just because of his size. Athleticism with that size is a rare combination, but if anyone ever saw him play (basketball), you'll see what I'm talking about."
Castles is still a bit raw, but is proving himself to be a solid safety valve for the QBs to go to in the early going.
Notes and Observations
Ray Hudson
The sixth-year tight end has a new nickname.
"We give him a hard time with that," Baldwin joked about Hudson's long college life, "we call him Tommy Boy"
Tight ends coach Charlie Ragle went even further, comparing him to Charles De Mar in the 1985 film 'Better Off Dead,' with the line "I've been going to this high school for seven and a half years. I'm no dummy." But that is Hudson, whose experience is helping a young group, with guys like Castles and Gavin Reinwald looking to play more going forward. Hudson made a nice play on a slant route from Chase Forrest, picking up a 25 yard chunk slicing through the defense.
QBs
Ross Bowers and Brandon McIlwain took most of the reps Friday, but Chase Forrest and Chase Garbers got more opportunities later in the day, as the teams were a bit mixed up on the offensive side of the ball. Bowers and McIlwain did get the first crack during the fastball period, but there was more trading off later in the day.
- Bowers has shown better deep ball skills in the early going, which Beau Baldwin attributed to the mental side of things coming around.
"It's a total understanding and command," Baldwin said, "then once you have that understanding and command, it's funny how then all of a sudden, your accuracy and timing, everything improves. So you can say the physical thing are improving, I say those things have always been there, it's just once you get there mentally and you know exactly where to go with the football, what the adjustments are and you know the timing of it, your physical tools will look better."
Bowers threw a few nice seam routes just over the safeties, including one dropped by WR Hiroaki Endo in the end-zone.
Other nice throws:
- Chase Garbers found a wide open Jeremiah Hawkins on a corner for a 35 yard TD
- McIlwain threw a dart into Ian Bunting on a crossing for 16
- The aforementioned Forrest to Hudson slant
- A Bowers RPO to Hawkins for 10 between two defenders
RB
Pat Laird and Derrick Clark were a bit limited today to see what some of the younger guys can do.
- Biaggio Ali-Walsh got the first few reps at running back, with Marcel Dancy, Alex Netherda, Johnny Adams Jr., and Chris Brown Jr. all getting plenty of opportunity
- Of those, Ali-Walsh and Netherda had a couple break-away runs, as did Adams. Dancy got to show his side to side agility, and Brown had some downhill runs that looked solid. Dancy also showed he could catch out of the backfield, taking a swing and cutting back for 10-15 yards
WR
- Duncan continued to be impressive, as did Moe Ways. The Michigan transfer caught an array of slants, curls, outs from the QBs
- Matt Rockett got a lot of run today, mostly out of the slot
- Greyson Bankhead, who has slowly but surely been making his way back from an injury that took away his entire 2016 season, looked faster than he had been in the last year or so. He had a nice grab on a post route, and he caught everything that came his way.
- Hawkins had a couple drops in the individual period, but he rebounded with a TD catch in 7 on 7
TE
- McCallan Castles might have been the star during fastball, with six plays in the session with Chase Forrest at QB, Castles caught passes on three of them. Guys like him don't grow on trees.
OL
- Kam Bennett and Jake Curhan swapped in and out at right tackle today with the first group
- A notable block from Will Craig freed Marcel Dancy on a zone read play, as Craig seems to be in his element at left tackle.
DL
- Tevin Paul, Luc Bequette, and Chris Palmer got into the backfield a couple teams each, with Paul notably burning Ryan Gibson on a pass rush for a sack of McIlwain.
- Lots of rotating pieces here, as the three above, Siu Fuimaono, Lone Toailoa, and Zeandae Johnson all got some run, along with Chinedu Udeogu, Rusty Becker, and Gabe Cherry
- Becker blew up the fastball drive led by Garbers, with a stop of Johnny Adams at the line, and a sack
LB
- Cam Goode and Alex Funches both had TFLs in the team period, and Malik Psalms knocked down a pass in a late team period
- Evan Tattersall impressively chased down Biaggio Ali-Walsh on an outside zone
- Evan Weaver made a few stops on zone reads as well.
DB
- Trey Turner made a big play on a Brandon McIlwain zone read, blitzing and stopping McIlwain in the backfield
STs
- Newcomer kicker Greg Thomas, from CCSF, hit all three of his FGs in the special teams period, including one from 47 out.
Cal returns to practice Sunday at 9:30 AM.