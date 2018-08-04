After a tackling period and a special teams period, Cal has what they call a 'fastball period.' It's seven plays, moving down the field regardless of the result, and is meant to get the tempo going. One the second to last play of the first drive, Ross Bowers fired a pass 35 yards downfield to Jordan Duncan, who got behind Elijah Hicks on a go-route, made the catch in the end-zone while getting two feet in.

"It was tempo call," Duncan noted, "with fastball, we're constantly going fast, it was basically all vertical, the DB, he was bailing, but me and Ross, we've been working this summer. I actually knew it was coming my way, I didn't have a doubt about it. I looked back, I see the ball in the air, that's when I knew had to make a play on it, back pylon of the end zone, I caught it, had two feet in."



That 30 yard touchdown might have been the play of the day, as talk about the team has wondered where a deep threat might arise for the Bears, after they had wide receiver attrition in the offseason. To offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin, it's more than just pure speed that will get guys open deep.

"I think we're going to stretch the field better than people think," Baldwin said, "I've been on years before offensively, where if you were to time these guys in 40s and time guys I've played with in 40s, it'd be similar. So I don't worry about that, I think it gets a little overblown, and you're gonna that a lot of these outside guys will get behind people. And it may not always be with straight speed, it'll be with technique, it'll be with setting people up, and we'll have a chance with ball placement and what we're doing to still be open downfield. We have some size at some spots that even if we're covered up."

In all, there's more pieces to the puzzle this year on offense, with Ray Hudson back for another year, Ian Bunting and Moe Ways making an early impact after transferring in from Michigan, and McCallan Castles making his name known early.

"He's just exactly what I thought out of high school, he's got loads of upside," Baldwin said of the 6'5", 235 lb true freshman, "just because of his size. Athleticism with that size is a rare combination, but if anyone ever saw him play (basketball), you'll see what I'm talking about."

Castles is still a bit raw, but is proving himself to be a solid safety valve for the QBs to go to in the early going.