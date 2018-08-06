It's already the end of day four of Cal's fall camp, as the Bears get a bit of a break from the football field Tuesday, before coming back Wednesday for four more practices, then another break on Sunday, August 12th.

"You get 25 practices in 29 days," Justin Wilcox noted, "so how you break that up, we thought about in terms of getting them started, taking a day to have meetings, get it again, and then we get into our game week (schedule). It really had to do with the best schedule for us in terms of preparing them and also ramping their bodies up, bringing them down, and getting them going again."

With that, the Bears went in shoulder pads for the second consecutive day, as they had fewer team periods that Sunday, but a lot of work in the sun nonetheless. Ross Bowers has been working with his wideouts a ton this offseason, to the point where Ray Hudson put Bowers on a do-not-disturb list due to calling him so often to go throw, but Bowers explained that he has a ton of internal motivation.

"We've talked about, you've got to act and prepare like a champion before you can be one," Bowers noted, "we have the internal motivation that we need, with the 5-7 and also, we have an opportunity ahead of us with the clean slate this year, and a lot of guys back. So we have a great opportunity, and we don't want to waste it."

Bowers has been at work during the offseason with his throwing sessions, most often with Jordan Duncan, Hudson, Jeremiah Hawkins, Ian Bunting and Moe Ways among others. Bunting and Ways have been standouts for the Bears with their size, especially Bunting, who has given Bowers and the QBs a massive target to throw to, even in double coverage.

"You don't have trouble seeing him, that's for sure," Bowers joked, "he's everything you want. He's got the size, he's got the speed and a really good mind. Just sitting with him in PRPs (player run practices), in film, and throwing to him a million times this summer, he picks up things so fast. I'm not saying we're perfect, but he's really really good, so it's going to be really nice to have."