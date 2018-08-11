Day eight of Cal fall camp may have been a day of importance, a full padded practice with officials out and about, with the coaches letting the players 'play the game.' That may not have been the most important part of the Bears' last two days. That honor goes to the meeting the entire team and staff had with Brenda Tracy and her "Set the Expectation" campaign. "Coach (Wilcox) introduced Miss Brenda as 'this is going to be the most important meeting,'" running backs coach Burl Toler said, "and in retrospect it was. She has an unbelievable story to tell, there's a lot of lessons learned, and she had a great way of conveying that message to our guys, and it was extremely well received. I heard a lot of conversations after she left, and we even had a meeting as a position (group), and just kinda get some feedback on what we learned and how important it is to hear those stories." Tracy is a survivor of sexual assault (a story laid out much better than we can do justice to by the Oregonian's John Canzano), and has been around multiple college football teams to tell her story, to tell players what they can do to prevent sexual assault, and having accountability with their fellow teammates and classmates on these issues. It very obviously made an impact with the group, as a number of Cal's players tweeted about it in the aftermath. "It's the most important meeting we've had, and maybe we'll ever have," Wilcox said, "and it was so powerful to have Brenda come in and talk to our team. The impact it had on every person in our room was immense, and we're gonna follow up tomorrow as a team and talk about it. Just finding ways to be part of the solution."

When @CalFootball called I had to decide if I was going to speak to the team one of my rapists played for.



I went.



I walked in the room w a broken heart filled w anger & pain, but I left w healing that could only come from this Coach & this team#SetTheExpectation#FullCircle pic.twitter.com/mknsT6nByK — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) August 11, 2018

For the actual practice, much like their first padded practice on Thursday, it was an up and down affair. Offense and defense both made plays, gave up plays, and had some penalties. Live tackling revealed that there's still a bit to go before they're in midseason form. "The tackling shows up, but the penalties, we had a defensive penalty on a drive and they ended up scoring," Wilcox said, "it becomes a lot more real when the coaches get off the field, it's officiated, and that's good for us to feel right now." That they did, with Moe Ways getting flagged for a holding penalty on a swing pass, which immediately got negated by a late hit call. The Bears were up and down in that regard, as there was a bit more yellow laundry today, more than just the normal quarterback jerseys. One QB that wasn't in yellow was Brandon McIlwain, who got to show some of his scrambling ability, busting off a 25 yard run off a scramble. McIlwain mostly ran with the second team (though teams have been relatively jumbled up recently), as was productive in leading his group to two scores. The highlight for McIlwain might have been a 55 yard seam route deep to Nikko Remigio, who brought it down in tight coverage from Malik Psalms. The true freshman wideout is looking to play early as well.

Notes and Observations: