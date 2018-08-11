Fall Camp 2018: Day Eight Notebook
Day eight of Cal fall camp may have been a day of importance, a full padded practice with officials out and about, with the coaches letting the players 'play the game.' That may not have been the most important part of the Bears' last two days. That honor goes to the meeting the entire team and staff had with Brenda Tracy and her "Set the Expectation" campaign.
"Coach (Wilcox) introduced Miss Brenda as 'this is going to be the most important meeting,'" running backs coach Burl Toler said, "and in retrospect it was. She has an unbelievable story to tell, there's a lot of lessons learned, and she had a great way of conveying that message to our guys, and it was extremely well received. I heard a lot of conversations after she left, and we even had a meeting as a position (group), and just kinda get some feedback on what we learned and how important it is to hear those stories."
Tracy is a survivor of sexual assault (a story laid out much better than we can do justice to by the Oregonian's John Canzano), and has been around multiple college football teams to tell her story, to tell players what they can do to prevent sexual assault, and having accountability with their fellow teammates and classmates on these issues. It very obviously made an impact with the group, as a number of Cal's players tweeted about it in the aftermath.
"It's the most important meeting we've had, and maybe we'll ever have," Wilcox said, "and it was so powerful to have Brenda come in and talk to our team. The impact it had on every person in our room was immense, and we're gonna follow up tomorrow as a team and talk about it. Just finding ways to be part of the solution."
When @CalFootball called I had to decide if I was going to speak to the team one of my rapists played for.— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) August 11, 2018
I went.
I walked in the room w a broken heart filled w anger & pain, but I left w healing that could only come from this Coach & this team#SetTheExpectation#FullCircle pic.twitter.com/mknsT6nByK
For the actual practice, much like their first padded practice on Thursday, it was an up and down affair. Offense and defense both made plays, gave up plays, and had some penalties. Live tackling revealed that there's still a bit to go before they're in midseason form.
"The tackling shows up, but the penalties, we had a defensive penalty on a drive and they ended up scoring," Wilcox said, "it becomes a lot more real when the coaches get off the field, it's officiated, and that's good for us to feel right now."
That they did, with Moe Ways getting flagged for a holding penalty on a swing pass, which immediately got negated by a late hit call. The Bears were up and down in that regard, as there was a bit more yellow laundry today, more than just the normal quarterback jerseys.
One QB that wasn't in yellow was Brandon McIlwain, who got to show some of his scrambling ability, busting off a 25 yard run off a scramble. McIlwain mostly ran with the second team (though teams have been relatively jumbled up recently), as was productive in leading his group to two scores. The highlight for McIlwain might have been a 55 yard seam route deep to Nikko Remigio, who brought it down in tight coverage from Malik Psalms. The true freshman wideout is looking to play early as well.
Notes and Observations:
- Couple of interceptions thrown by Ross Bowers in the early going to Josh Drayden and Traveon Beck. Both missed a good chuck of spring ball, but have been solid over the past two days of fall camp. Drayden got his off a Remigio dig, undercutting the route and tipping the ball to himself, while Beck got his undercutting an out route coming out of the slot. Bowers responded after the Beck interception with a long drive, eventually finding Jordan Duncan for a score from four yards out on play action.
- While the end of practice was mainly some of the younger guys going, Gabe Cherry found success, making four or five stops in five plays. The redshirt freshman is taking strides, but still needs a bit more seasoning in the playbook going forward.
- Kickers were not good during their period today, making 3 out of 8 field goals, with none of the four kickers making two. It's a group that needs consistency going forward.
Touchdowns scored today:
- Netherda, 2 yard run
- PA out route to Jordan Duncan from Ross Bowers, 4 yards out
- Wheel route from McIlwain to Jeremiah Hawkins, 11 yards out
- Hiroaki Endo, fade route from Chase Garbers, 15 yards out for a touchdown
- McCallan Castles seam route from Chase Forrest, 10 yards out
A couple more explosive plays from the offense included a Jeremiah Hawkins catch and run on a crossing pattern from Ross Bowers, a seam to Ray Hudson from Bowers for 20 yards, a swing route to Marcel Dancy that he turned into a 32 yard gain, and a slant from Chase Garbers that went to walk on freshman Ben Skinner for 28 yards.
- Lots to like about Joey Ogunbanjo, who managed to track down a scrambling Brandon McIlwain on a fourth down situation. Ogunbanjo moves incredibly well for someone at 225.
- True freshmen Nick Alftin and JH Tevis both picked up sacks during team periods.
- JC transfer Marcel Dancy got to show his agility on swing routes busting a few from cutting back inside. Dancy's shown himself to be good in pass protection as well, and while it's still an open competition to be Patrick Laird's backup, Dancy seems to have a good chance to earn reps this year.
- Evan Rambo saw a bit more time with the first team as he makes his way back from a knee injury. Jaylinn Hawkins has been a bit limited the past couple days as well. Both Vic Wharton and Kanawai Noa were not in contact drills, but both went through individual work without a hitch. Wharton's route running in particular is sharp as ever.
- We'll end this with Cam Goode, who continues to be the most productive pass rusher for the Bears about a week in, rushing off both edges with great success. Goode has the chance to be incredibly productive for the Bears in year two, with the opportunity to go from Goode to great.
Cal comes back to practice at 9:30 AM on Monday.