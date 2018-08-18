Fall Camp 2018: Day 14 Scrimmage Notebook
With how fall camp has gone for the Bears and their quarterbacks, you expect Brandon McIlwain to be explosive carrying the ball. McIlwain had a 31 yard touchdown run on the day coming on a QB draw (one of two during the scrimmage period), but it was Chase Garbers running that got the offensive sidelined fired up.
Garbers, in with and against a mismatch of 2nd and 3rd team guys, ran the read option from the 50, pulled the ball, planted his foot in the dirt (well, rubber pellets), and took off, getting to the end-zone untouched (as he was in a yellow QB jersey, any contact would have had him signaled down).
"Chase can run," Wilcox noted, "obviously faster than you thought he was, by that question, but Chase can run."
The redshirt freshman quarterback, called 'Shooter' by his teammates, (after the Shooter McGavin character from the film Happy Gilmore) proved to a few in the stadium that he has the ability to run.
That was a theme of today's scrimmage for the offense. While there were a solid handful of explosive plays, a good chunk came on the ground for the Bears, whether it was QB runs, RBs, bursting through the hole, or wideouts taking the ball on sweeps. There was a bit of everything on the day.
That included the wrinkle of bringing Brandon McIlwain in the middle of a drive led by Ross Bowers. McIlwain has been dynamic for the Bears in fall camp, albeit playing against the second team defense, but he's looked as fast as anybody as he looks to carve out playing time.
"Well we're trying to get guys reps," Wilcox said, "and there's different ways of doing it. Everything's on the table."
On the defensive side of the ball, the first team defense looked as strong as it has been, with the longest play it allowed being a 20 yard run by Marcel Dancy. They also allowed two touchdowns (one in the opening red-zone situation on a 9 yard run by Pat Laird, and another on a 4th and goal from the 11, where Kanawai Noa made the play of the day on a wheel route), but the group was solid, if not at the same pass-rushing peak that it has been in the past week, as Cal's offensive line stepped up. Alex Funches ended up with the first sack of the day, going over left guard after setting the line up with something all week
"I faked a spy, and I just shot it," Funches said, "the O-line, they've been seeing all week that we've been spying, so I shot my gap."
As a whole, the defense has been a solid unit, especially the outside linebackers, but there's still more growing to do after today.
"To be honest, I don't think we're there yet," Funches said, "but we've showed glimpses of what we can do. It's just that we have to be really consistent, and I don't think we're at that consistency level to feel comfortable."
Unofficial Offensive Statistics:
QBs:
Bowers: 12-23, 93 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 carries, 1 yard
McIlwain: 4-8, 72 yards, 5 carries, 61 yards, 2 TDs
Garbers: 12-21, 164 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 4 carries, 59 yards, TD
Forrest: 2-4, 8 yards
Rowell: 0-1, 1 carry, -2 yards
RBs:
Laird: 3 carries, 16 yards, TD
Dancy: 10 carries, 57 yards, TD, 1 reception, 26 yards
Brown: 7 carries, 22 yards
Adams: 4 carries, 6 yards, 1 reception, 9 yards
Clark: 8 carries, 29 yards
Ali-Walsh: 4 carries, 22 yards
Netherda: 3 carries, 1 yard, 1 reception, 23 yards
WRs:
Hawkins: 3 receptions, 30 yards; 1 carry, 22 yards
Rockett: 2 receptions, 22 yards
Wharton: 5 receptions, 34 yards
Remigio: 2 receptions, 31 yards
Ways: 2 receptions, 46 yards, TD
Noa: 2 receptions, 19 yards, TD
Duncan: 1 reception, 14 yards
Singleton: 1 rec, 5 yards
Skinner: 2 receptions, 13 yards
TE:
Hudson: 1 reception, 6 yards, TD
Moore: 1 reception, 2 yards, TD
Ashton: 1 reception, 9 yards
Bunting: 2 receptions, 7 yards
Wells: 1 reception, 42 yards
Notes and Other Observations
- Marcel Dancy may have picked up the backup job behind Patrick Laird with his performance today. The Laney transfer has looked faster in person than his film, and he's built a little more solidly than he looks, getting under his pads and not going down at first contact. Dancy had a couple explosive plays, a 26 yard swing that he broke open with his cutting ability, and a 20 yard outside zone that he broke open thanks to a great seal block by Jake Curhan.
- Kanawai Noa, as noted before, had the play of the day on offense, making a tough catch on a fourth and goal from the 11, breaking free from tight Traveon Beck coverage, and making a play on the ball from Ross Bowers.
"Huge play, 4th down to win the game," Wilcox said, "Kanawai, since we've been here, he comes up with a play like that in the biggest moments."
Noa's return to the lineup has been a picking up where he left off, as the Bears need all the receiving help they can get.
- Beck did have an impressive interception, jumping in front of Moe Ways after making a fantastic break on the ball.
- True freshman RB Chris Brown looks like he's going to play a role this year, whether it's at running back or on special teams, where he's been an excellent blocker on kickoff return. Brown, according to Wilcox, has been great about dealing with some of the normal pitfalls of being a freshman
Just picking up the offense and powering through some of the mental stresses put those guys in in terms of install and pass protection and all the things we ask those guys to do," Wilcox said, "the physical toll that he's working through. He hasn't been one of those guys, where the freshman hit that wall so-to-speak in fall camp, he's powered through it, he's earned the right to get some more reps."
- In welcome news for those following the kicking competition, it was the best day the specialists have had.
"It was our best day of fall camp," ST coordinator Charlie Ragle said, "not just the kickers, it was Steven's best day in the stadium. He's been working extremely hard, so we're excited about that."
In particular, Greg Thomas knocked down a 51 yard field goal in the team period, following a Gabe Siemieniec 47 yarder.
"He's missed a couple when the lights go on so to speak," Ragle said about Thomas, a CCSF transfer, "but he's been the most consistent so far in camp, so that didn't surprise me to see how he performed. It was nice to see him, gratifying to see him hit those 'under the lights' kicks, then Gabe (Siemieniec) has really come on as of late, so those two guys are battling right
Other notable plays included:
- a Moe Ways go route, where he busted free from a Chigozie Anusiem press for a 28 yard TD catch from Chase Garbers
- A reverse to Jeremiah Hawkins, where Ross Bowers threw a block to free him.
- Jordan Kunaszyk dropping into coverage a la both his picks against Oregon in the past two years to bat an interception to himself
- Patrick Laird scoring on the first play on a run up the gut, from 9 yards out in the redzone situation.
- Nick Alftin batting a ball down at the line, like he's done throughout camp.
- Kyle Wells getting free for a 42 yard catch and run, to which Ragle joked that Wells doesn't only catch touchdowns anymore.
- Couple touchdowns to tight ends, one to Ray Hudson on a flat route from play action (Bowers), and another to Colin Moore from Garbers doing the same thing.