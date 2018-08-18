With how fall camp has gone for the Bears and their quarterbacks, you expect Brandon McIlwain to be explosive carrying the ball. McIlwain had a 31 yard touchdown run on the day coming on a QB draw (one of two during the scrimmage period), but it was Chase Garbers running that got the offensive sidelined fired up.

Garbers, in with and against a mismatch of 2nd and 3rd team guys, ran the read option from the 50, pulled the ball, planted his foot in the dirt (well, rubber pellets), and took off, getting to the end-zone untouched (as he was in a yellow QB jersey, any contact would have had him signaled down).

"Chase can run," Wilcox noted, "obviously faster than you thought he was, by that question, but Chase can run."

The redshirt freshman quarterback, called 'Shooter' by his teammates, (after the Shooter McGavin character from the film Happy Gilmore) proved to a few in the stadium that he has the ability to run.

That was a theme of today's scrimmage for the offense. While there were a solid handful of explosive plays, a good chunk came on the ground for the Bears, whether it was QB runs, RBs, bursting through the hole, or wideouts taking the ball on sweeps. There was a bit of everything on the day.

That included the wrinkle of bringing Brandon McIlwain in the middle of a drive led by Ross Bowers. McIlwain has been dynamic for the Bears in fall camp, albeit playing against the second team defense, but he's looked as fast as anybody as he looks to carve out playing time.

"Well we're trying to get guys reps," Wilcox said, "and there's different ways of doing it. Everything's on the table."



On the defensive side of the ball, the first team defense looked as strong as it has been, with the longest play it allowed being a 20 yard run by Marcel Dancy. They also allowed two touchdowns (one in the opening red-zone situation on a 9 yard run by Pat Laird, and another on a 4th and goal from the 11, where Kanawai Noa made the play of the day on a wheel route), but the group was solid, if not at the same pass-rushing peak that it has been in the past week, as Cal's offensive line stepped up. Alex Funches ended up with the first sack of the day, going over left guard after setting the line up with something all week

"I faked a spy, and I just shot it," Funches said, "the O-line, they've been seeing all week that we've been spying, so I shot my gap."

As a whole, the defense has been a solid unit, especially the outside linebackers, but there's still more growing to do after today.

"To be honest, I don't think we're there yet," Funches said, "but we've showed glimpses of what we can do. It's just that we have to be really consistent, and I don't think we're at that consistency level to feel comfortable."