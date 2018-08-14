Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 16:54:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Fall Camp 2018: Day 10 Notebook

Udkulrp0iqvftypp3llc
Cal Football
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It was a cloudy morning in Strawberry Canyon for the Bears tenth practice of the fall, and as incoming freshman moved into their dorms, Cal's freshmen, along with the rest of the team, were working...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}