Fall Camp 2018: Day 10 Notebook
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It was a cloudy morning in Strawberry Canyon for the Bears tenth practice of the fall, and as incoming freshman moved into their dorms, Cal's freshmen, along with the rest of the team, were working...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news