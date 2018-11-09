Cal is heading down to USC for a Pac-12 After Dark contest tomorrow, we took the time to ask questions of publisher Ryan Young at TrojanSports.com for his thoughts on the matchup.

Clay Helton took over play-calling a week ago, was there any big changes in that area against Oregon State, or was it change for change’s sake?

That’s the question we’re still waiting to answer. There was one very pronounced difference as USC’s slumbering rushing attack came to life with 332 yards on the ground, but was that sustainable to any degree or merely a product of facing an Oregon State team with the second-worst defense in the FBS? We’ll know a lot more this week. Certainly, nobody expects the Trojans to run wild against a stout Cal defense, but the hope is they at least remain more committed to the run than they have at other times this fall and that maybe just maybe something has clicked for the offensive line with the coaching change there.

What kind of struggles have plagued JT Daniels and the offense this year to get them to this point?

It’s been a pretty simple formula. The offensive line struggles — either in run blocking, pass protection or both — the run game subsequently fails, the coaches abandon the run and put the whole offense on Daniels’ shoulders and he understandably struggles under that weight of responsibility. The problem is USC does not have a very effective intermediate passing attack. So when things break down they resort even more to taking shots down field. Sometimes they hit, sometimes USC reels off a string of three-and-outs and puts it all on a defense that is no longer equipped to carry this team. In short, the only effective formula for this offense is to take pressure off Daniels with a capable rushing attack and then have the downfield passing attack play off that

What has the defense done well this year for Clancy Pendergast, as it looks like some of the youth at DB hasn’t stepped up (Talanoa Hufanga aside) and there’s been injuries across the board?

Injuries have really taken their toll. Losing Porter Gustin, who was a tone setter in the pass rush, has been hard to overcome (the 6 sacks against Oregon State aside). Losing four scholarship safeties to injury, suspension or transfer has also been a big blow. Now the Trojans are playing nickel Ajene Harris out of position at safety while moving Jonathan Lockett from no role to starting nickel (which he’s handled well). Harris is not a good tackler, though, which is a problem there. And USC to this point has been without answers at left cornerback, where Isaiah Langley has been a weak link on this defense. So it’s hard to say what the Trojans are doing consistently well on that side of the ball. Cornerback Iman Marshall is having the best season of his career, linebacker Cam Smith is a rock in the middle now that he’s back from a three-week absence and Christian Rector has improved his production in the pass rush in Gustin’s stead. But overall the unit is not what it was two months ago.

Who are some of the X-factors on offense and defense that we should know about?

With leading receiver Michael Pittman out this week, USC really needs freshman standout Amon-Ra St. Brown to make a bigger impact. He was arguably the team’s best player the first few weeks of the season and is capable of being a game-changer at any point. Fellow freshman Devon Williams had a breakout game last week after Pittman went down and he’s another guy to watch. ... On defense, there is a lot of interest in seeing 5-star freshman Olaijah Griffin get a shot at that left cornerback spot. He’s been out in recent weeks with a shoulder injury, but he looks on track to play and there’s no reason to keep trotting Langley out at that spot. I don’t know if they’ll do it, but the coaches should give Griffin a real audition.

What’s your prediction for this game and why?

That 37-7 loss to UCLA still confuses me as I try to get a read on Cal. But I do believe the defense will be a tough matchup for USC. That said, the Trojans seemed to take a real boost away from that Oregon State game, and I still put some stock in their 19-1 home record over the last 20 games in the Coliseum. So I’ll take USC, 20-13.