In preparation for the Oregon State game, we enlisted BeaversEdge.com publisher Mike Singer to talk about the gains Oregon State has made in year one under Jonathan Smith.

1. What has changed most for the Oregon State offense under Jonathan Smith?

A lot. While the personnel is virtually the same with key players returning from last year's team, they're having completely different success in 2018. The Beavers' offense was awful in 2017 but this group is known for explosive plays. One player that wasn't seen on last year's roster who's had a great season is true freshman running back Jermar Jefferson, who is second in rushing yards of all Power Five Conference players. He's been simply fantastic, as his ability to break big runs comes early and often. A normal day at the office is a 200-yard, multi-touchdown performance. Jefferson and Artavis Pierce provide one heck of a 1-2 punch at running back.

2. How much growth has there been from a year ago, where the Beavers were in disarray by the time they played Cal?

I mentioned the running game and how successful Oregon State has been this year, but even with OSU's struggles in the win-loss column in recent years, they've actually been able to run the ball pretty decently. Cal fans will remember Ryan Nall carving them up in Reser Stadium in 2016. However, Oregon State was simply bad throwing the football with the various quarterbacks they've had, but they've been much better in that area this season. Conor Blount, who redshirted as a sophomore in 2017, has been above average this season, which is a solid improvement for the Beavers. Blount is a smaller, mobile, and decently accurate passer. He did not win the job out of fall camp though, as senior Jake Luton was named starter, but he's battled some injuries this fall. He should be back for the Cal this weekend, and I'd expect that both quarterbacks will play against Cal. When Luton has been healthy, the two-QB system has worked well for Oregon State. Also, don't expect Smith to name a starter this week. That hasn't been his style.

3. Who are some of the names to watch on defense for Oregon State?

Defensively, it's more about who Oregon State will potentially get back against Cal. In looking at Pro Football Focus' analytics, Oregon State has the worst defensive grades of all Power Five Conference programs. They need all the help they can get, and they should get a boost on Saturday as defensive end Jeromy Reichner is expected to return from injury. He was the best defensive linemen on this team before he got injured in camp. As far as other names go, it's hard to say because this unit has been so bad this season. I can't sugarcoat it. The secondary can be solid at times, led by safety Jalen Moore and cornerbacks Dwayne Williams and Kaleb Hayes. Outside linebackers Kee Whetzel and Hamilcar Rashed can make plays with their athleticism.

4. What’s been the biggest surprise so far for the Beavers?

I'd have to say how much better the offense is from last year, but also, how little the defense has improved, if it has improved at all. Heck, it might have even taken a step back. Oregon State allowed an average of 43 points per game last year, and this season, that number stands at 47. They allowed 473 yards per game last season compared to 541 per game in 2018. I think defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar is a pretty bright coach and can turn things around. There's just not much in the cupboard right now for the Beavers.

5. What’s your score prediction and why?

Oregon State will be rocking the Retro Benny uniforms. It's Homecoming. Oregon State is a touchdown underdog, and I doubt they'll be underdogs by that little of a margin the rest of the season. Translation: this is OSU's best chance at a win the rest of the season. A loss to Cal may mean we're looking at back-to-back 1-11 seasons. Before the season, I was really high on Cal and thought they'd be a sneaky good team in the Pac-12 North, but they haven't been that so far. I'd pick Oregon State in an upset if I trusted its defense more. I'll go Cal 24-21.