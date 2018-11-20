With the help of publisher Mike Singer of CUSportsNation.com , we got some questions answered about the Colorado Buffaloes before Cal plays them on Saturday afternoon.

Mike MacIntyre was fired Sunday and Kurt Roper is set to be the interim guy for the moment, what’s your sense of where the team is at?

HA! I got a good laugh when I first read this question from Trace. What is my sense of where the team is at? Colorado started the season 5-0, was ranked as high as No. 19, and had early season Heisman talk surrounding wide receiver Laviska Shenault. Then the Buffaloes fell off a cliff, losing six straight games. They lost to Oregon State at home. The same Oregon State team that was absolutely blown out at home by Cal the week prior, and that game ultimately led to Mike MacIntyre being fired.



So to answer your question, the team is in disarray. They're the worst team in the Pac-12 South right now -- even worse than UCLA, who they handedly beat earlier this season. I do think that CU has something added to play for, as starting 5-0 and not being able to reach a bowl game is unheard of, along with rallying together after losing their coach.



What’s been the difference between the 5-0 start versus going 0-6 since?

I'd say the biggest thing is the offensive line play. A part of it is that CU has faced better defensive lines, but the Buffs aren't able to protect the quarterback well, and QB Steven Montez at times will abandon a clean pocket because he's so used to facing pressure. The run blocking has been below average as well. Colorado has absolutely no rhythm offensively. During the winning streak, Colorado had a fast-paced offense where they got the ball to their playmakers quick in space. Rhythm was everything. Now, the Buffs struggle to get anything going. I'd say for the most part the defense has remained the same throughout the year. Improved from 2017 but still not a great unit. They have battled a lot of injuries though.

Nate Landman’s been the focal point of the Colorado defense this year, but who else has stood out among the group?

Defensive end Mustafa Johnson has given the Buffs' defensive line a nice boost. He's playing in his first season at CU as a junior college transfer, and is really Colorado's only pass rushing threat. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has recorded 41 pressures this season, and outside linebacker Davion Taylor is second on the team with just 19. Yikes... But that leads me to Taylor, who is another JC transfer that I really like. He's not super refined yet as an OLB but he's strong, physical, runs hard, and is the fastest OLB you'll see in the Pac-12.

Who are some of the biggest factors on the Colorado offense?

Have to start with WR Laviska Shenault. If Colorado is going to beat Cal, they need him to catch 12-15 passes for over 150 yards and a couple of touchdowns. In my mind, the only way the CU offense gets going is with big, chunk plays, and no one is better in the country in yards after catch than Shenault. In the run game, Travon McMillian, a senior grad transfer from Virginia Tech, is a home run hitter, and the Buffs will need him to break a couple. CU's rushing offense has been underwhelming outside of his ability to break long runs.

What’s your score prediction and why?

I don't know man. I keep picking the Buffs to win because I want my message board at CUSportsNation.com to have something to be happy about. I need to stop picking with my heart though and go with my head. In Berkeley, I don't see Colorado winning. Cal is the better football team, and they shouldn't have a problem beating the Buffs.

Colorado 17, Cal 30