Cal has had a clear focus this spring as the staff continues to build its roster for the 2024 season. Retooling the defensive front as been atop the to-do list for Justin Wilcox and his coaches in recent weeks, and the Bears have continued to make headway in that area through the spring transfer cycle.

The New York native, who played his high school football in Ohio, is coming off his best season with the Colonels after racking up a career-best 23 tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble across 11 games.

Fall made four starts last year and has played in 32 games through his four years at EKU. Two of his better performances in 2023 came against high-level competition. He had five tackles and a strip sack against Cincinnati to open the season, and he followed that up with three tackles and a quarterback hurry in another road game in Week 2 against Kentucky.

He heads to Berkeley as a graduate transfer with at least one season of eligibility remaining thanks to the extra year players were awarded in 2020. Fall's 2022 season was cut short after just five appearances, so there is a possibility he could apply for a waiver to have that season available again as well.

For now, he will add depth to an outside linebacker group in need of some extra help behind David Reese and Xavier Carlton. The Bears lost veteran contributor Myles Jernigan this spring when he transferred to Louisville, leaving outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto with a need at the position.

Cal has offered several outside linebackers this spring hoping to add depth.

Fall is the first outside linebacker to join the Bears this spring, but the third addition along the defensive front. Defensive linemen TJ Bollers (Wisconsin) and Serigne Tounkara (Missouri) both gave Cal their commitments within recent weeks.

Youngstown State transfer outside linebacker Deamontae Diggs was briefly committed to the Bears before backing away from his pledge recently, which allows Fall to now step into that role.

In all, Cal has added nine players from the portal since the spring transfer window opened up last month.

Northern Illinois, Georgia State, Jackson State, Youngstown State, Western Illinois and Hampton all offered Fall after he entered the transfer portal on April 20.