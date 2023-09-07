DL target BJ Canady set for Cal official visit this weekend
A number of programs have come and gone and come back again throughout the course of BJ Canady's recruitment. Cal is one that has remained consistent in its pursuit of the high three-star defensive lineman from Topeka, Kansas.
Canady has acknowledged that fact, and this weekend he will get an opportunity to make yet another visit to Berkeley as he takes his official visit with the Bears. The 6-foot-5 prospect, whose sister, NiJaree, is one of the top softball pitchers in the country across the bay at Stanford, has already made multiple visits to Cal throughout the course of his recruitment.
However, getting to experience a game day environment is something he has yet to do generating some excitement for the Cal defensive line target.
"Really, the facility stood out a lot to me, I really loved the facility," Canady said about what he's liked so far when stopping by previously ahead of this weekend's visit. "Then, obviously, the academics and stuff like that. The school is really nice as well.
"... I really just want to see the game-day atmosphere, because I haven't been out there to see that."
Cal's two-man team of director of player personnel Marshall Cherrington and defensive line coach Andrew Browning have been crucial in bringing together the latest visit for Canady as both members of the Bears' staff have continued to help the team make a strong impression up to this point.
