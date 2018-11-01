Development: How the Class of 2018 is Looking Eight Games In
Cal's class of 2018 came in as a solid group, maybe not meant to add immediate star power to the team, but to be a base for the group to build on, with multiple offensive linemen and linebackers am...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news