Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 14:38:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Development: How the Class of 2018 is Looking Eight Games In

Qzllcragagotng6wxlrh
Troy Wayrynen - USA Today Sports
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Cal's class of 2018 came in as a solid group, maybe not meant to add immediate star power to the team, but to be a base for the group to build on, with multiple offensive linemen and linebackers am...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}