Cal's heading into Pullman this Saturday night, looking to bring down a ranked Washington State for the second year in a row. The Bears released their depth chart this afternoon with their game notes, and we're here to take a closer look

- Offensively, it's about the same as last week. Kanawai Noa is still listed as the starter at the slot, while being the backup at the X wide receiver position. His backup is still listed as Jeremiah Hawkins, who didn't take a rep on offense last week, as Nikko Remigio saw more time.

- On the line, Will Craig still remains behind Pat Mekari at left tackle, despite getting more reps at the position than the senior. The Bears have employed two lines, using Ryan Gibson at RG in addition to the Mekari-Daltoso-Ooms-Curhan group, and moving Mekari to LG and Daltoso to RG in order to give the true freshman left tackle time at the position he'll have a hold on in years to come.

- Justin Wilcox said Monday that Pat Laird and Chris Brown are their clear 1-2 at the running back position

- Jordan Duncan is not expected back this week, which is why he remains absent from the depth

- Defensively, Luc Bequette is the starter at one DE position, and Zeandae Johnson is listed ahead of Rusty Becker at the other (with an OR). Becker has started the previous three games for the Bears

- Aaron Maldonado is listed as an 'OR' behind starting nose Chris Palmer. Maldonado's come in mostly as part of the Bears pass-rushing package.

- Malik Psalms returned to the field last week, and he's listed as an 'OR' as well at the Sam linebacker spot with Evan Rambo. Psalms may see more time this week against a Washington State team that runs a ton of 10 personnel

- Chinedu Udeogu is listed behind Alex Funches at the rush linebacker spot, and he got 30 reps Saturday at it. Joseph Ogunbanjo will also see time in passing situations

- Josh Drayden got a start last Saturday at CB, but is still listed behind Elijah Hicks