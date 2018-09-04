Cal's depth chart for the BYU game has just been released, as with the events of the North Carolina game, a bit more has been revealed as to how the Bears will align for the BYU game, while more is up in the air.

- The biggest change comes at the quarterback position. Ross Bowers is no longer the guaranteed starter, as the Bears tried out the 3-QB monster with Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain seeing time to varying degrees of success. Justin Wilcox said Monday that the Bears would not reveal the starter until gameday.

- Another change reflected from Saturday is adding Kamryn Bennett as the backup at left guard, where he subbed in for Valentino Daltoso on multiple occasions.

- Will Craig has been added to the depth chart at left tackle after not being on it a week ago

- Onto the defensive side, Rusty Becker and Siu Fuimaono have been swapped back to their original positions, with Siu having been put at DE and Becker getting some run at the nose guard spot. It also makes Chris Palmer the sole starter at nose.

- Lone Toailoa is listed behind the duo of Zeandae Johnson and Tevin Paul this week, as the JuCo transfer may see more reps against a bigger BYU front

- Alex Funches has been moved to the rush end spot, as Cam Goode went down with an injury last week, and is likely to not play this week. Last week, Ben Moos and Joey Ogunbanjo took snaps in Goode's place, and Malik Psalms saw time in some nickel packages. Nick Alftin is listed on the depth this week for the first time as well.

- At corner, with a solid performance Saturday, Traveon Beck got bumped up behind Elijah Hicks, while Trey Turner is officiallly on the depth chart as well.

- On the special teams side, not much has changed, other than Chris Landgrebe officially being the kickoff specialist, a role he filled Saturday against UNC