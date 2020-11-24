There are a handful of 'ORs' around Cal's depth chart this week, as the Bears head into a post-Thanksgiving edition of the Big Game versus Stanford with a handful of questions along their offensive line.

- The big ORs come on the offensive side of the ball, with the left tackle, left guard, center, and right tackle positions all having ORs. Valentino Daltoso, Will Craig, and Jake Curhan were all out due to protocol related to COVID-19, and Mike Saffell was injured part-way through Cal's Saturday loss to Oregon State. Brayden Rohme and Brandon Mello started for the first time in their careers Saturday, while Matt Cindric started at left guard, where he started all 13 games in 2019. Justin Wilcox noted in his Tuesday media availability that he doesn't expect to have Daltoso, Craig and Curhan back, but Saffell could return for the Friday game.

- Also likely out are Collin Moore and Braxten Croteau (undisclosed), but Stanley McKenzie and Chris Brown Jr. could return for the Big Game as well. Jake Tonges and Orin Patu would likely start again for the Bears, though Cal moved to a 3-3-5 for a good portion of the Oregon State game due to personnel limitations at outside linebacker.

- Also listed with an OR is true freshman running back Damien Moore, who the Bears used in a handful of short yardage situations a week ago. Marcel Dancy will likely get the start if Brown can't go as well.

- On defense, the lineup should look the same as it did a week ago, as every starter from the Oregon State game appears to be healthy. Depending on how Stanford uses their personnel, the Bears may go to some bigger personnel on defense, namely Trey Paster, who saw more time in the game on Saturday against Oregon State than against UCLA. Craig Woodson should also see more time for the Bears Friday.