Cal's coming off a loss and heading into the desert for a matchup against Arizona, a much needed one as they look to rebound for their season moving forward. With that, they released their depth chart for the trip into Tucson moments ago.

- The AND on the depth chart remains at the quarterback position, something that Justin Wilcox said would continue. He didn't say that Chase Garbers would be starting for the Bears against Arizona, just saying that they 'have a plan' on how they want to use the quarterbacks against the Wildcats.

- Tight end Ian Bunting is listed as the starter at the position, something that was shown against the Ducks as the Michigan transfer took 67 snaps (in comparison to Ray Hudson's 5 on offense) Bunting had the Bears' second longest play of the year, a 45 yard reception in the second half.

- Kanawai Noa is now listed with an OR at the slot spot, indicating that Jeremiah Hawkins, who has done very well after the catch and in space, should see more time on offense

- The offensive line, fullback, and running back spots have not changed. Patrick Laird and Chris Brown Jr. took all the running back snaps last week, but Marcel Dancy seems likelier to play Saturday after missing the Oregon game with an undisclosed injury.

- Defensively, the biggest change sees Ben Moos swapped from one OLB spot to the other, though the Bears have started in a pseudo nickel package the past two games, with Tevin Paul playing a DE/OLB spot from a two point stance, and Traveon Beck starting at the nickel in the last game

- Moos being moved to the other side makes Joey Ogunbanjo the primary backup for Alex Funches, though they will bring him in from time to time on the opposite side.

- No changes on special teams, though the Bears showed that they'll use Dario Longhetto as their designated 'onside-kick' guy

- From the Oregon game, Vic Wharton appeared to earn his job at punt returner back, busting a nice 38 yard return.

Likely Starters:

QB: Garbers

RB: Laird

TE: Bunting

WR: Noa, Wharton, Duncan

OL: Mekari, Daltoso, Ooms, Saffell, Curhan

DL: Palmer, Paul, Bequette

LB: Funches, Kunaszyk, Weaver

DB: Bynum, Hicks, Beck, Hawkins, Davis