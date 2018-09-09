The hallmark of this Cal team is defense.

That's something that would not have been said less than two years ago, but Justin Wilcox and Tim DeRuyter have flipped things around, as the Bears pulled out a 21-18 win in Provo over BYU. The Bears' defense didn't allow a touchdown until the final minute

The Cal defense one of their best games in the Wilcox era, holding BYU running back Squally Canada to 49 yards on 16 carries. Jordan Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver combined for 24 tackles, as the Bears ran their defense a bit differently to start against the Cougars.

The loss of Cameron Goode a week ago presented an interesting conundrum, whether to play an inexperienced backup in Joey Ogunbanjo or Ben Moos, or an undersized player in Malik Psalms or Deon White at OLB. DeRuyter and Wilcox eschewed those options, choosing to start Tevin Paul in Goode's spot for a pseudo four man front. Paul came up big, with two tackles for loss that stopped BYU in power situations. Weaver was everywhere in the first half as well, batting down three passes while generally getting into the action on every single play

The bigger thing going into the game was who would start at quarterback. As was hinted by the second half of the UNC game, Chase Garbers got the start for the Bears. Garbers' first drive stalled after a three and out, but the second drive went a lot smoother for the Bears. Garbers had a couple of nice runs, including a 17 yarder, along with a 12 yard conversion to Vic Wharton on 4th and 5. But the Bears went back to the well, as Garbers hit Patrick Laird for their second touchdown connection of the season, coming from 25 yards out.

Then came the grinding time. BYU controlled the second quarter, with over 10 minutes of possession time. Evan Weaver forced an end to a BYU drive with his third pass breakup, a drive that ended with a field goal. Cal couldn't get anything going with the two headed monster of Garbers and Brandon McIlwain, even with a couple first down runs for the two QBs, not until the second half.

The deep ball has been a concern for many Cal fans, and rightfully so, but the Bears schemed one open for Kanawai Noa, who found paydirt on the wheel route from 52 yards out. Garbers floated one in, and the Bears had a two score lead, and with another three and out, Garbers and McIlwain looked to move the Bears to an insurmountable lead.

The Bears hadn't committed a turnover, but Derrick Clark continued some of his camp struggles, getting jacked up on a swing route after spinning away from a defender, fumbling, as Dayan Ghanwoloku returned the fumble for a score. Garbers then made a freshman mistake on the next drive, throwing behind Laird on the seam into the waiting arms of Isaiah Kaufusi.

The Bears' defense held strong for a three and out, leading to scoring drive number three. McIlwain started off the drive with three straight passes to Kanawai Noa, two for first downs, along with a seventeen yard run up the gut. Garbers returned for Jordan Duncan to make an incredible catch on the sideline, one that probably should have been reviewed, but wasn't, as Duncan hauled it in for 25 yards.

Garbers got the ball to Laird to get into a goal to go situation, and McIlwain did the rest, scoring on a zone read keeper.

That's when things got weird, as they're apt to do when Cal's around. A 3 and out was forced, thanks to a nasty Ashtyn Davis hit and a TFL from Elijah Hicks, then Vic Wharton dropped a punt, BYU recovered. The Cougars got the ball at the Cal 16, but thanks to a Tevin Paul TFL and an offensive PI call, they had 3rd and 21, and Traveon Beck continued his string of strong play with his first career interception.

The Bears then marched back down to the BYU redzone, before a 4th and 2 attempt from the BYU 20 that fell short when Malik McMorris got held up on his route, and McIlwain couldn't find an open receiver. Next play, Jaylinn Hawkins gets a pick on a deep ball, as Alex Funches and Zeandae Johnson forced the pressure. Hawkins got flagged for 'striking a pose' in a sport where the most iconic trophy is a pose.

The Bears got next to nothing, and punted it after a three and out. With 3:38 left, BYU had an 11 point margin to make up. The Bears' defense couldn't get off the field, as Tanner Mangum converted 4th and 9, 3rd and 10, and 3rd and 5 as the Cougars scored and got the two point conversion with 51 seconds left.

Unlike a week ago, the onside kick was cleanly fielded by Jaylinn Hawkins, and McIlwain got to play the closer role, getting the needed first down over three plays to ice the game, moving Cal to 2-0.