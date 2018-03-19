Cal defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander often says on twitter "Coffee me!" He's earned his coffee in landing Cal's first commitment of the 2019 class. Zahran Manley came up for a visit St. Patrick's Day, and left as the first piece of 2019 for the Bears.

Manley, a 6'2" defensive back out of Upland HS, noted after being offered that he had built a relationship with Alexander after getting to meet him at Cal's camp last June.

"Me and Coach Alexander have a close relationship," Manley said, "we talk a lot, not just about football, about life. More and more during this offseason we've been talking, building our relationship. Not only does he know the game of football, he knows how to articulate, how to teach his players to get better. I learned that when I came to the camp last year. He made me a better player, breaking down technique and different coverages. He made everything so clear. He's a very great coach, a very great guy, I love talking to him about anything."

That relationship has appeared to seal the deal with Manley, who fits the bill of what the Bears want in a defensive back. A long frame with plenty of press skill. Manley noted that one of his strengths was in his press, music to Alexander's ears.

Manley is a 3-star (5.5) defensive back, likely a corner for the Bears, and Cal hopes he's a harbinger of what's to come in the commitment department.