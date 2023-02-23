Class of 2024 guard Dayton Forsythe is someone that could be considered a quality sleeper prospect in the junior class. He had a solid grassroots season with Team Griffin in 2022, and has continued to step up his game this winter.

Oklahoma: “I love just talking to coach Porter (Moser), the way he envisions what he’s going to do with the program and how he’s staying the course. They’ve been on a struggle streak, but he’s staying the course. I love his energy and how confident he is that he’s going to turn it around.”

Oklahoma State: “Coach (Keiton) Page is the one I’ve been talking to and he’s very easy to talk to. I talk to him all of the time, and I’ve been up there a couple of times. I just feel comfortable, and that’s what I like. I like being comfortable with the coaches, and that’s what it is with coach Page.”

Wake Forest: “They actually came to one of my games not too long ago. Coach (Steve) Forbes is a really great guy, and he seems to know everybody there is. I haven’t been there yet, but they’ve actually talked to me about getting me out there and going on a visit. I’ll know more when I get there, but from what I’ve gathered talking to the coaches, I really enjoy talking to them.”

California: “I haven’t been there either, but they’re also talking about a visit and getting me out there. I’ve been talking to coach (Andrew) Francis pretty much daily. He’s a super great guy and I enjoy talking to him. It’s always great being able to chat it up with him. I’m excited to get out there.”

Colorado State: “I went on a visit there in the fall and I loved the campus, the coaches, and their culture that they have there. That was a great visit for me, and something about it I just really liked.”

Purdue: “It seems like a great program. We went on an unofficial there and I loved talking to the coaches, they’re all great people. Obviously, they have a great environment also. They’re good this year and have a really good team, and the atmosphere was crazy.”

Nebraska: “I was really comfortable around the coaches and I really enjoyed talking to them. It’s really easy to talk to them. They all seem super nice and their facilities there at Nebraska are crazy nice.”

Virginia Tech: “I actually haven’t been there, but coach (Kevin) Giltner is really easy to talk to. He’s a great guy. He’s very personable. They’ve had some struggles this year, but they’re starting to do good now.”

Visit plans: “We’re trying to plan the Wake Forest and Cal visits, but nothing’s been set.”

Decision timeline: “I don’t know, probably sometime mid-summer, that’s kind of what I’m thinking, but I don’t know. It could be earlier, it could be later, I haven’t really thought too much about it I guess. When I know, I’ll know.”