When asked if he believes he will be drafted, the answer was a quick one from Daniel Scott.

"Yeah, definitely."

The Cal safety took another step toward that goal Thursday as he was the top prospect to participate in the program's pro day at Memorial Stadium. Several NFL teams were represented as Scott worked out and went through drills testing out his abilities in several different areas.

Scott, who wrapped up the 2022 season with career bests in tackles (85) and passes defensed (7), ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among all safeties at the NFL combine just a few weeks ago.

He opted not to run again Thursday, but instead took the time to showcase his other skills as a defensive back.

"That I'm just a polished professional," he said about his goal for Thursday's workout. "At the end of the day, everyone will work as hard as they can in the offseason — lift, run, get in the classroom and learn some football 101 — but just to show that I'm a polished professional. I take everything serious, I focus on the little details. The little one percents that set people apart, especially in the professional world."

Scott went through several drills highlighting his ability to move as a defensive back in addition to his range as a playmaker. Overall, he came away feeling positive about the experience.