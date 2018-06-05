2020 PG Dalen Terry talks Cal offer, David Grace, and More
One of the latest players to pick up an offer from Cal men’s basketball is 2020 4-star point guard Dalen Terry out of Corona Del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona. Terry also plays for Compton Magi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news