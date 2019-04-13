Cypress Ranch TE Drake Dabney on his Cal Offer
Cal put out a couple new offers this week, one being to a big TE out of Houston in Drake Dabney. Dabney, from Cypress Ranch HS, was offered by Cal Thursday, as the Bears became the second Pac-12 te...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news