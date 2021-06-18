Curlee Thomas IV Picks Cal

That phrase adorned a tweet from Curlee Thomas IV , as the Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth, TX) outside linebacker target, fresh off an official visit to Oklahoma State, moved up his commitment timeline and made his decision to commit to Cal over 41 other offers. Recruited by Andrew Browning and Keith Heyward, Thomas has long been the Bears' top target at the outside linebacker position, and joins fellow commit Nunie Tuitele at the position in the 2022 class.

Thomas is two weeks removed from a Cal official visit that gave him something to think about, as well as a look at a school that he noted was recruiting him harder than anyone.

"It was awesome, everyone was so genuine," Thomas previously told GoldenBearReport. "Coach Wilcox was very hands on with me and sat with my parents both days. That really showed them something. Coach Heyward and Browning were incredible."

Originally, Thomas was set to commit on his birthday, July 11th, but moved his commitment up to today, as the Bears ended up being the right fit for him. That fit comes at the outside linebacker position, and while Thomas has excelled as a down lineman in high school, Cal is looking to use his pass rushing ability on the edge.

"Coach Heyward would use me as a 3-4 lb," Thomas noted, "I’d be what’s called a Rush. It’s basically a DE ( Edge Rusher) that stands and covers the boundary with the occasional coverage assignment, something I’m fully capable of doing."

Thomas, at Nolan Catholic, had 16 sacks in 9 games as a junior, along 22 total tackles for loss and 58 tackles, and the Bears have consistently pegged him as their top target at the outside linebacker position.

With Thomas's commitment, Cal now has five players in their front seven in the 2022 class, with Tuitele, Jaxson Moi, Nate Burrell, and Damonic Williams all committed, along with QB Justyn Martin. Thomas's commitment likely fills the Bears' need at the OLB position for the cycle.