On their first recruiting weekend in over a year, the Bears scored a pair of commitments, both on the defensive line -- we covered St. John Bosco defensive end Nate Burrell here, and now we will take a closer look at the second: Jaxson Moi from Cathedral Catholic in San Diego.

Sometimes, a recruit brings a story that brings things full circle. For Traveon Beck, that was finding out he had a Cal offer in the parking lot and running around. Chris Harper finally got his offer on his birthday. For Austin Aaron, or Jared Goff, Cal legacies, that story is also easy. For others like Dylan Jemtegaard and Lu-Magia Hearns, they got a Cal offer and nearly committed on the spot.

Moi, has a photo of himself with Stefan McClure from eight years ago, which he shared proudly on twitter the other day: