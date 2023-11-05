Saturday, Cal got blown out 63-19 by Oregon. This was, perhaps, not unexpected. But after games like this, stretches like this, seasons like this, fans learn not to expect the unexpected. Why should they?

The Bears haven’t had a winning season since 2019, when Justin Wilcox went 8-5 in his third year as Cal’s head coach, and haven’t once had a winning conference season under Wilcox. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has yet to beat a Power 5 opponent outside of the Bay Area, a feat former offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave doubled down on, going winless outside of the Bay Area during his two-year tenure in Berkeley.

Since the pandemic, Cal has also lost 14 one-score games. So close — but years of close games start to get harder and harder to justify as each week passes by and mediocrity becomes the norm.

Just this season, the Bears suffered a 14-10 defeat to Auburn and a 50-49 heartbreaking loss to USC. Playing “what if” can often be futile, but flip the script and Cal is 5-4 with a weakened Washington State and bottom-of-the-Pac-12 Stanford on the horizon.

This year was going to be “the year,” Cal fans may have told themselves: A flashy new transfer class, a flashy new offensive coordinator, a flashy new Nike deal. Fast forward nine weeks, and Cal once again sits at 3-6 and the only bowling the Bears will likely be doing is at the local bowling alley.