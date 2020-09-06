Cal’s defensive rejuvenation has, in some part, been thanks to the play of defensive back Camryn Bynum. Bynum, a senior defensive back from Centennial, California, is the Bears’ active starts leader, but will now pursue a different path. Bynum announced in a statement Sunday afternoon that he will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, opting out of any potential post-January 1st season for the Bears.

Bynum came into Berkeley as a member of Cal’s class of 2016, one of five defensive backs in the group. He redshirted as a true freshman prior to starting 38 consecutive games, spanning Justin Wilcox’s tenure at Cal so far. Prior to the postponement of Cal’s 2020 season, Bynum was one of three players to have started every game of Justin Wilcox’s tenure, along with Luc Bequette and Jake Curhan.

Bynum leaves Cal with career totals of 169 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, five interceptions, 27 pass breakups, and 32 passes defended. The 32 passes defended ranks fifth all time in Cal history.

The senior cornerback had some his best games in his career against the Washington schools, recording four of his five career interceptions against Washington or Washington State (two against WSU in 2017, one each against UW in 2018 and 2019). He also led the Bears in tackles against Stanford in 2019 with 12, helping to bring the Axe back to Berkeley for the first time in a decade.

In addition, Bynum’s fanatical work ethic played a big piece in Cal’s defensive revolution, inspiring the likes of Elijah Hicks, Jaylinn Hawkins, Ashtyn Davis, Chigozie Anusiem, and others to work out with him after practice. Bynum was often the final player off the field after the Bears’ weekday practices, spending time working on footwork, hand placement, zone drops, and man coverage.

"Before anything, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with this opportunity," Bynum said . "I am foregoing my senior season and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. I am sad to be leaving my Cal family but this is the most reasonable decision for my future so I'm excited to embrace this opportunity to get what I have always worked for."

"It has been a pleasure to coach and get to know Cam these last three seasons," head coach Justin Wilcox said in a Cal release. "Cam is an excellent football player who has a relentless work ethic and is constantly improving his craft. Even more importantly, he is a tremendous person and a great representative of our university. He treats everyone he is around with respect and dignity, and he was very well-liked and respected by everyone involved in our program. I wish him all the best as he pursues his professional football career. Cam will always be a Golden Bear and more than welcome to come back and visit us anytime down the road."