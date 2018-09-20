Golden Bear Report spoke to special teams coordinator/TE coach Charlie Ragle Tuesday after his unit had arguably their best performance of the young season so far, with an Ashtyn Davis return TD, a near TD on a punt return by Nikko Remigio, good punting by Steven Coutts, and a 44 yard FG by Greg Thomas. Ragle also got to see the culmination of one of his tight ends' hard work, with Jake Ashton scoring his first touchdown.

First off, how good was it for Ashton to get his first TD?

It's awesome. We were just saying at the end of the day, you take everything away from college football, you strip it down to the core. You get out of the commercialism, the TV, all that, we got into football to help develop young men and what the game has done for us, and to work with a guy like this, there's times where you want to strangle him but deep down you love him, and he's continued to get better, and he's gotten better because he's worked so hard, so when you see that moment, it's just really what it's all, which is very gratifying.

You guys probably had your best ST performance of the year so far, how was it to see that?

It probably was collectively our best performance of the season, it was certainly gratifying to do some big things. I think the biggest thing, obviously having the kick return because we look back at last year and see there's a couple times where we were close. And we know we've got a special guy back there, and first of all when you have a great kick return team, you've got to have a special back there, and I think when you do have that and guys recognize that, they work a little bit harder. They sell out, they strain a little bit more, and that's what you see with this unit. When (Ashtyn) scored, you saw all 11 guy finish in the endzone. We tell our kickoff team that's where they're going to finish, you don't have a choice, but our kickoff return, they all finished down there because they were genuinely excited to see him score, and I think that was a big confidence builder for them.

You know, it's one of those deals where you look at, over the course of three games, in each game, we were probably one guy away. Actually the first kickoff return was blocked better than the one we scored on and it was just if Jaylinn Hawkins had continued to kick that guy out, we would have probably scored on that one.

And he got it on the second one

The second one, yeah he did. It was really rewarding, Steven punted really well, Nikko had a nice return, but it was like I was saying earlier. At the end of the day, those guys on that unit, the PBR unit (punt block & return), those guys have really strained and sold out, and it was just a matter of time, and I told them that. If we continue to work like that, there's more of those in the vault, it's that kind of effort. They've been giving that from week one, so overall it's been rewarding, but we know that's the standard, it's not just a one time occurrence, it's the standard that's been set for us every week. We've got to go build on that and continue to produce those kind of results. We want it to be, when you play us, you've got to worry about our special teams, because they're going to have an impact on the football game.