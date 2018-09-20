Q&A With ST Coordinator/TE Coach Charlie Ragle
Golden Bear Report spoke to special teams coordinator/TE coach Charlie Ragle Tuesday after his unit had arguably their best performance of the young season so far, with an Ashtyn Davis return TD, a near TD on a punt return by Nikko Remigio, good punting by Steven Coutts, and a 44 yard FG by Greg Thomas. Ragle also got to see the culmination of one of his tight ends' hard work, with Jake Ashton scoring his first touchdown.
First off, how good was it for Ashton to get his first TD?
It's awesome. We were just saying at the end of the day, you take everything away from college football, you strip it down to the core. You get out of the commercialism, the TV, all that, we got into football to help develop young men and what the game has done for us, and to work with a guy like this, there's times where you want to strangle him but deep down you love him, and he's continued to get better, and he's gotten better because he's worked so hard, so when you see that moment, it's just really what it's all, which is very gratifying.
You guys probably had your best ST performance of the year so far, how was it to see that?
It probably was collectively our best performance of the season, it was certainly gratifying to do some big things. I think the biggest thing, obviously having the kick return because we look back at last year and see there's a couple times where we were close. And we know we've got a special guy back there, and first of all when you have a great kick return team, you've got to have a special back there, and I think when you do have that and guys recognize that, they work a little bit harder. They sell out, they strain a little bit more, and that's what you see with this unit. When (Ashtyn) scored, you saw all 11 guy finish in the endzone. We tell our kickoff team that's where they're going to finish, you don't have a choice, but our kickoff return, they all finished down there because they were genuinely excited to see him score, and I think that was a big confidence builder for them.
You know, it's one of those deals where you look at, over the course of three games, in each game, we were probably one guy away. Actually the first kickoff return was blocked better than the one we scored on and it was just if Jaylinn Hawkins had continued to kick that guy out, we would have probably scored on that one.
And he got it on the second one
The second one, yeah he did. It was really rewarding, Steven punted really well, Nikko had a nice return, but it was like I was saying earlier. At the end of the day, those guys on that unit, the PBR unit (punt block & return), those guys have really strained and sold out, and it was just a matter of time, and I told them that. If we continue to work like that, there's more of those in the vault, it's that kind of effort. They've been giving that from week one, so overall it's been rewarding, but we know that's the standard, it's not just a one time occurrence, it's the standard that's been set for us every week. We've got to go build on that and continue to produce those kind of results. We want it to be, when you play us, you've got to worry about our special teams, because they're going to have an impact on the football game.
He could go all the way! #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/QpS8HAi4Dn— Cal Football (@CalFootball) September 15, 2018
How confident do you feel putting Nikko (Remigio) back there (at punt returner) going forward?
I think it's just like anything, the more you do it, the better you feel and the better you get at it, so to sit here and say 'we have all the confidence in the world,' we have trust in his abilities from the get-go, otherwise we would never put him out there, but naturally the more does it, the better he's going to get at it, and the more comfortable he's going to feel. That's a repetition thing, and it only comes by gamedays on Saturdays, so if we weren't comfortable, we wouldn't put him out there.
Are there some growing pains with a true freshman? Certainly, you mentioned the one bobble, I think he saw out of the corner of his eye that he had the chance to go down the left side and he tried to catch it instead of taking that extra step and catching it. Those are going to come with young guys but you know what, his talent is pretty good and we're excited about him in the return game.
Is it mostly straight line speed for kickoff guys vs. lateral quickness for punt returners?
Short area-quickness, first of all, when you talk about punt returns, it's a totally different animal catching the ball, the kickoff goes end over end, you have more space, a punt can go a lot of different ways. What people don't think (about) is if you're catching a punt off of a right footer versus last week off of a left footer, it spins differently.
It will screw you up so, it's one of those deals that you have to work, so last week we prepared with a left footed punter, so it was one of those deals where you've got to get that work and you've got to see the ball off the foot. One, you've got to be able to catch it, and then once you're able to do that it's about that short area quickness, can you make that guy miss whereas the KOR it's like 'hey man listen, that hole's going to develop,' it's about getting downhill now and hitting that thing. So that's where Ashtyn, as a track guy, he has that natural ability as a hurdler, just getting downhill and boom. He's special, he could return punts too. (laughs) He's just special, he could do whatever he wants, he's just a different level athlete and football player all around.