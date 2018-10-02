2020 LB Ozzie Nicholas on Cal Visit, Peter Sirmon, and More
Austin 'Ozzie' Nicholas was one of Cal's visitors over the weekend for their matchup with Oregon, and the 2020 La Costa Canyon LB (Carlsbad, CA) got the full experience in the leadup to his visit. ...
