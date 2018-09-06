At the beginning of the fall semester, Cal women’s basketball held a press conference to help generate some buzz for the upcoming season and give people an insight into what to expect for the 2018-19 season. Kristine Anigwe, Asha Thomas, Recee’ Caldwell, Kianna Smith, and 8th year head coach Lindsay Gottlieb were the ones representing the team. Below is a transcription of what they said.

Lindsay Gottlieb: “Hi guys, it’s great to see you in not even September yet, August. But we’re excited to get the year kicked off, to get basketball season underway. Super excited about this group, doing a lot of stuff early this year as we figured we’d get some media access and give you guys an inside look to what we’re doing, so happy to have these four in front of you, I think they can speak to their own progress, their own games as well as where we’re going as a team. So, happy to be here, always appreciate you guys coming out, especially on this Monday night, and let’s talk some Cal women’s basketball.”

Question: Kristine it seemed like you were the freshman taking the league by storm just the other day, but now you’re a veteran on the team. How do you feel your role on this team is changing coming into this season?

Kristine Anigwe: “Well for me, experience. I feel like the first two years I was still learning, and my third year was kind of like ‘Wow, this is Pac-12. This is college basketball.’ My last year here I just want to win, and I feel like we’ve been on a progress, like on a growth just learning what it takes to win. So now that it’s my last year here, I’m just excited for all of us just to feel success.”

Q: Coach, can you talk about the new pieces on this team and what you expect?

Gottlieb: “Yeah, what I’ve said kind of all the time I feel like over the summer when people were asking us, I said we have a chance to be really special and that’s because we have some returning people as Kristine alluded to, to have really come a long way and been a part of stuff and we have new pieces and I just think we have as much depth and skill level as we’ve had. So specifically to the new pieces, Recee’ is sitting right here. I am very analytical with the way we recruit, we have a purpose to everything, and so it’s by design that we have our first ever grad transfer. We wouldn’t have just taken anybody. We know the returning group that we had, and we wanted someone that we knew and trusted as a human being to bring more than just basketball. I think she’s going to provide a lot of experience and leadership. Also, I’ve known her game since she’s been little, you know she finally decided she was ok to play for me. But she brings experience, she brings another person who can handle the ball, score the ball, make plays for others, get her own shot off. You can’t have too many guards who can do that kind of thing. I think in my history, I’ve been very willing to play multiple ball handlers. So, Kianna and AT, Layshia and Brittany Boyd, now Recee’, and Kianna, and AT, and the others.

She’s one new face obviously, and then McKenzie Forbes is like the most veteran freshman we’ve ever had in such that she’s so part of the family and her game is like that of a veteran, so she’s sort of jack-of-all-trades. I don’t know what position we won’t use her at. Probably not center, we got a couple of those, but she can play anywhere else, she’s very savvy. We haven’t even started real practice, but you can just tell she’s gonna thrive when there’s game situations and you have to make her read. And it’s pulling something out of her bag of tricks that she’s had for a while. And then we have a new face in a walk-on, Sierra Richey, who’s an interesting story that she contacted literally me out of the blue. A little different story than Archer, who we sort of recruited as a walk-on and so it’s been a really neat addition to the family. I said you can come up over the summer with no guarantee that we’ll add you to the squad and she did everything and was part of it and we all decided that she was a collective good fit for our team.”

Q: Looking back at the end of last season, it was a disappointment to exit in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but there were some bright spots there with Kianna’s performance and CJ’s performance. Do you think the team can remember that and build on that?

Gottlieb: “I mean I can speak to the fact that I don’t think I need to think about that game to know how good Kianna is and I don’t need to think about that game to know how good CJ is, right? I think that we’re at a place now where everyone believes in each other’s talents and maybe the national audience needed to see Kianna do that, but we all knew what she was capable of and going forward, so what I think is cool about this group is that we’ve had a lot of history, but I think the focus is on now and what we’re capable of doing. And so when I say we’ve had the most depth and ability that we’ve had, it’s because we know what Kianna is capable of and what she looks like right now. Which is better than ever and we know what CJ is capable of and what she looks like now, which is better than ever. So, I think everything we’ve been through as a group leads us to this point, but we’re a new team. Recee’ is new, Kenzie’s new, Kristine’s new from what she’s ever been, Teezy (Asha Thomas) is new from what she’s ever been, so we’re looking forward to what this current group can do.”

Q: Asha, you had a breakout year last year in terms of on court performance and also your leadership on the team. Can you speak to the growth you’ve seen in the team from your perspective as a veteran leader on this team?

Asha Thomas: “I’m ready to press, I’m ready to get going. Let’s just start with that. But I think everybody has improved and I think we’re excited about the improvements. Of course there’s a lot more to go, whatever, but we’re just excited to have all our team back together. Our improvements, like I’ve said, and they just build off of our strengths, really. And see where we wanna go.”

Q: In what ways have you seen improvement and growth since last year?

Thomas: “Both of them. Being more vocal. Kinda disciplining myself as well as my teammates. But just really enjoying the moment. Like going into your senior year like ok, this is your last year, but I’m trying to go out with a bang and I want them to go out with a bang. So, it’s pretty much just having fun it.”

Q: Kianna, when you look back on your freshman year, what are the key things you learned that you can take with you heading into your sophomore year?

Kianna Smith: “Right. I think just playing college basketball is a different level than high school, so just having that year going into my sophomore year I’m going to be playing with a lot more confidence than I was last year, and I guess I learned how to be more vocal as well. I really came in as pretty quiet and now I’m a lot more comfortable speaking to my teammates and just asking questions and stuff like that.”

Q: Recee, you’re in a position to compare Cal to a couple of other situations that you’ve been in before. What makes Cal different from what you’ve seen thus far?

Recee’ Caldwell: “Well first off, I think our team can be really special, which is why I came here. That and the coaching staff. I’ve known the coaching staff like Coach G said since I was what, in middle school? So, my relationship with them has been a lot more personable than past programs that I’ve been with. Just having that trust. I’ve learned that trusting your coach really sets you free to play basketball and I have that with Coach G and I’m really appreciative of that.”

Q: Kianna, with Mi’Cole Cayton out last year, you really got to show what you can do. How do you think things will change for you with her being back?

Smith: “Right, I mean I don’t think there could be anything wrong with adding more talent because we all want to win, so we’re all on the same page and so adding more talent can only be a good thing.”

Q: This is for all the students, you’re playing UConn again and this time they’re coming here to Berkeley. You also have some other quality non-conference opponents as well. What are you most looking forward to in the non-conference schedule?

Caldwell: “I’m looking for the opportunity to gel with the team. Like Coach G said, we have a lot of new pieces and Kristine, AT, and Kianna, all of us, we are all different from what we’ve been in the past. So, taking those opportunities to really gel for when conference comes because conference is the time where we need to rock and roll.”

Anigwe: “I’m looking for competition. Like UConn, I’m so excited to play them. Like, I am so excited to play them just because that’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity. Like playing against Katie and Napheesa, Crystal, they’re all competitors. I just want to show what we got. I feel like we can compete. In the past, it’s been challenged, but I think this year we’re really special. Like Coach G said.”

Smith: “Last year when we played UConn, it was my first away game and my first start. So, there was a lot of anticipation going into that game for myself, so I think this time playing them again I’m going to be a lot more comfortable, so I guess I’m looking forward to that.”

Thomas: “I would just say maturity of all of us and then like she said, gelling together. Just being able to compete and willing to compete and not being scared. You know, fearless, and I think that’s what this team is really about. Is being fearless. Going out there showing what we can do and also we’ve beaten these teams, too.”

Q: Coach, what does that mean to you to have UConn coming out here? That’s going to get a lot of attention on the national scale.

Gottlieb: “I mean, I couldn’t be more excited, either. For a number of different reasons. First is you agree to play UConn because you want players and a program who want that challenge. And so, we were thoughtful about it. Okay, we’ll start there, you guys will come back here, and we knew it would be Kristine and AT and Mo’s senior year, and wanted to give them that experience. To have this place packed against the top competition in the country because we think they can handle it along with their teammates. I also think that the Bay Area deserves this game. We’re hopefully, like I said, gonna fill the place. My hope is that it’s not the last time you’ll see this type of competition in the Bay. Those players are going to be WNBA players, our players, because the Bay should have a WNBA team and eventually we will, but we want to be the showcase of women’s basketball here at Cal and to bring out the top team is an exciting thing. So, people will come to see Geno, they’ll come to see his team, but they’re also going to come to see Recee’ and Kristine and Kianna and AT and Cal women’s basketball and that’s pretty cool. On top of that, just the more specifics, when you play UConn, you’re really challenged to cut hard every single time. To defend hard every time. To run hard every time and like Recee’ said, our goal is to win the Pac-12 or go to the next level in the NCAA Tournament so you can’t shy away from the teams that make you play your best, so I’m excited about that.

And I will say for them, we’re in August, our t-shirts say ‘embrace the grind.’ We’re thinking about today and tomorrow, and how we have to work hard. I don’t know if they’ve looked at the rest of the schedule. We all know we’re playing UConn, but there’s a lot of other tough things on there. We have to fly to Penn State and play in their building. We’re going to BYU. We are playing Tulane in San Diego, it’s the first game, I think. So there’s a lot of other games, too that are important in non-conference that will challenge us.”

Q: Asha, looking back on your career at Cal, how has it stacked up to what you expected? Are you glad you made the decision to stay close to home?

Thomas: “First, I didn’t imagine being here. Let’s start with that. But, I think this has been definitely a blessing and it’s just uncovered. Really just showing me that staying home is, for me at least, has been one of the best things I’ve ever done and then just being a role model for girls, guys too, because I know they look up to me as well. Even adults, but then just being with my teammates, coaches, it’s been difficult times, it’s been fun times, but all of it together has been definitely a blessing.”

Q: Lindsay you’ve talked about the mental and emotional side of the game. How have you seen growth from your team in those areas?

Gottlieb: “That’s why I’ve always said we would have a chance, right? Because talent doesn’t guarantee anything. A lot of things have to go the way that you need them to go for it to be a special season as it can be, but I mean I could talk about a number of different things. Individual conversations I have with people on our team, I can tell that they’re in a different place than where they’ve ever been. The team feel, it is a lot louder in the gym all the time. Recee’ has a huge impact on that because she’s just a vocal person, but Kristine, and Teezy, and Kianna, they’re talking constantly throughout practice. I know that just sounds like a little thing, but when you’re with a team every day, it breeds confidence. It makes me know sort of how bought in they are and how much they understand what’s at stake. I think every little thing that we’re doing means a little bit more to them because they understand. Those are the queues that I get. I think our reps our better, I think the way that they push each other and support each other is a little more nuanced, there’s collective growth and just the way the team is stacked up. When Kristine and AT came on board there literally wasn’t a senior on the roster. I mean think about that. Look at the seniors we have now, so when McKenzie Forbes comes in, she’s got this group in front of her so she just knows how to perform whereas these guys had to rely on coaches and teach themselves, so the entire environment just is a little different and like I said, I think we have a chance to be really special, but we can’t be complacent at all. We have to understand and that means there’s a lot of responsibility on us to keep pushing.”

Q: You have four really good guards in Kianna, Asha, Mi’Cole, and Recee’ obviously as well. How much of a challenge will it be to manage that rotation?

Gottlieb: “August 27th, I would rather be thinking about gosh, how are we going to get minutes for all these guards than gosh, how are we going to sub for Asha, ever? Or how are we going to find points on the board? It’s good things to be able to think about. There’s more than what you mentioned. I mean Jaelyn Brown looks great. She’s not a lead guard like these two, but she’s a guard. McKenzie Forbes, I think the first thing is we will be able to put a lot of different kinds of lineups on the floor. The second thing is we want basketball players that can do multiple things on the floor and therefore can play different positions at different times. So I think we’ll be able to play lineups that are bigger. Kristine and CJ together with Jaelyn Brown or McKenzie Forbes as bigger. We can also go smaller and Bird (Styles) or Jaelyn at the 4 with Kristine or with CJ, you know, that kind of thing.

And then I think that we’ve had a situation where we’ve had to play people through fatigue and we’ve had to play people through foul trouble and now we say okay, let’s get someone in there for three, four, or five great minutes and play to pace and get a sub and there’s somebody else. Or this is how they’re playing us, we need to knock down shots or we need to get the ball where it needs to be, I think those are good things to think about. And I imagine us playing some different kinds of defenses where we can just kinda utilize different lineups as well.”

Q: Is there an extra motivation this year to beat top teams?

Gottlieb: “These guys will tell you, I’m always trying to find what it is that they need to hear for us to take the next step. So, at the end of last season, the beginning of this season, we put up the Sweet Sixteen teams and showed sort of where we didn’t quite measure up, because if that’s where we wanna be, we have to beat these type of elite teams. We have to be elite in every single category. So, I think it’s a motivating factor. We’re not worried about what we did or didn’t do last year, but we know that the goals now are to be an elite team, so yup, we wanna beat the teams that are supposedly elite, so that we can be better. We wanna have practices that feel elite, we want to be able to win this rebounding category and this transition category and all the things so that at the end of the day, now it’s easy to say okay, we’ve beaten this team and this team and this team because we do all those things all the time. But there’s no question, our goals this year are different. I think the results will follow because it’s a different mindset.”