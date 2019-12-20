On Saturday at 4:00 PM PST on Cal Live Stream, Cal women’s basketball will welcome #14 Kentucky to Haas Pavilion. Cal comes in at 7-2 overall having won 7 straight games while Kentucky comes in at 10-1, losing their previous game to #6 Louisville in a 67-66 battle at Rupp Arena.

Last time out: Cal won their previous outing at home against Santa Clara by a final score of 69-65. Chen Yue had her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

RECAP: Cal pulls out gritty win over Santa Clara

On Kentucky: The Wildcats are led by sophomore guard Rhyne Howard (20.2 points & 5.5 rebounds) and redshirt senior guard Sabrina Haines (11.6 points & 4.7 rebounds). Howard is the engine that makes the Wildcats go offensively. She scores more than a quarter of the team’s 74.0 points per game and scores in a variety of ways, shooting 42.6% from the field, 37.3% from 3-point range, and 83.3% from the foul line.

In addition to having a killer offensive weapon in Howard, the Wildcats play great team defense, holding teams to 47.6 points per game on 34.8% shooting from the field and 24.4% shooting from 3-point range. When you defend like they do, you don’t need to put up a ton of points to win.

The only real weakness of this Wildcats team is that Howard carries perhaps too much of the scoring load. When she’s on, which she basically has been all season long, they’re really tough to stop. If she can be contained, then the Wildcats appear to be vulnerable. At least they should be.

Keys to the game: Building on the previous paragraph, if Cal is to upset the Wildcats, they need to start with containing Howard. If she scores 20+ points, I don’t see Cal winning this game. If she can be held to 15 points or fewer, Cal may have a chance to pull this one out.

Secondly, Cal has to find a way to avoid dry spells on offense. The Wildcats are a great defensive team and will look to force Cal into taking difficult shots. If Cal has a poor shooting night and is clanging threes left and right, this will be a long night at Haas. If instead, Cal is moving the ball well, creating open looks for each other, and executing their offense, they should be in good shape.

Finally, Cal needs to control the paint. The Wildcats average a +2.1 rebounding differential per game while Cal averages a +9.4 rebounding differential per game. Rebounding is the one area where Cal should have a real advantage. If Chen Yue, Jaelyn Brown, and others can get in on the rebounding action, that will be huge. What remains to be seen is if CJ West (illness) will play or not. If she does, that will be another big body Cal will have inside.

Note: On Thursday evening, news broke that Cal redshirt junior guard Mi’Cole Cayton will miss the rest of the season as she continues to rehab from her knee injury. She hopes to be back to full strength for the 2020-21 season. Click here to read the team release.

Also, Cal men’s basketball will face Boston College at the Chase Center on Saturday at 2:30 PM PST in the Al Attles Classic. Click here to check out our preview if you missed it.