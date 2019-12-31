This will be the third and final installment of “Team of the Decade” on Cal Rivals, focusing this time on Cal women’s basketball. The same rules and caveats I outlined in the men’s basketball team of the decade apply in this one as well.

1. This spans from the 2009-10 season through the current season. If a player wore a Cal jersey in this decade, they’re eligible to make the team.

2. I am focusing exclusively on how well a player did while they were at Cal.

3. 15 players will make this team, just like a real college basketball team. I will also include a head coach.

4. Positions are a factor, but just like a real basketball team, you want the best players to make the team regardless of position.

5. I take full responsibility for this list. If anyone has complaints, holler at me directly.

Cal Football: Team of the Decade, 2010-19

Cal MBB: Team of the Decade, 2010-19

Head coach-Lindsay Gottlieb (2011-2019)



This one is a no-brainer. Lindsay Gottlieb was basically the only head coach of Cal women’s basketball for the decade and did a really good job building on the foundation left for her by Joanne Boyle. During her eight seasons at the helm, Gottlieb went 179-89 (66.8%) overall and 86-58 (59.7%) in Pac-12 play. Cal made the NCAA Tournament in seven of those eight years and reached the Final Four in 2013. Gottlieb is now blazing the trail for women in the NBA as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Starting Five

G: Layshia Clarendon (2009-2013): During her four years at Cal, Clarendon averaged 10.5 points and 2.8 assists per game. In her senior year, she averaged 16.4 points and 2.8 assists per game, playing a pivotal role on the 2013 Final Four team. Clarendon went on to get drafted with the 9th overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever and is currently a member of the Connecticut Sun. When looking back on the best Cal women’s basketball players of this past decade, Clarendon is one of the first names that comes to mind.

G: Brittany Boyd (2011-2015): Boyd had a very productive Cal career, averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game during her four years in Berkeley. She was named Pac-12 All-Freshman (2012) and was named All-Pac-12 in her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons (2013-15). Boyd made the NCAA Tournament all four years at Cal and played a major role on the 2013 Final Four team as a sophomore.

F: Reshanda Gray (2011-2015): Gray is one of the best forwards to put on a Golden Bears uniform, averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during her Cal career. She played more of a supporting role in her first two years (including the 2013 Final Four run), but really blossomed into a star during her junior and senior seasons.

In her junior year, Gray averaged 16.8 points and a career-high 8.8 rebounds per game. In her senior year, she averaged a career-high 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and a career-high 1.0 blocks per game. Gray was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx and is now a member of the New York Liberty.

F: Gennifer Brandon (2009-2014): Brandon averaged 9.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game during her Cal career. In the 2013 season, when Cal reached the Final Four, she had her best statistical season averaging career-highs in points (12.3) and rebounds (11.1). She also shot a career-high 44.9% from the field in 2013. Brandon was drafted 22nd overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2014 WNBA Draft and remains a member of the team to this day.

F: Kristine Anigwe (2015-2019): It’s hard to know where to begin with Anigwe. She accomplished so much in her Cal career finishing #1 all-time in points and rebounds. She was named 2016 USBWA National Freshman of the Year, 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and 2019 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, leading the nation in rebounds her senior year (16.2 rebounds per game). Her 32 points and 30 rebound game at Washington State in her senior year was just one of many statistically eye-popping games. During her career, she averaged 20.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. If you’re talking best Cal player from a pure statistical standpoint, she’s at the top.

Anigwe led Cal to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2017-2019. While her failure to reach the Sweet Sixteen is disappointing, that doesn’t overshadow her overall achievements. If I had to pick one player on this list to build a team around, I would start with Anigwe every single time.

The Bench

G: Tierra Rogers (2009-2013): A member of the 2013 Final Four team, Rogers never played a single minute in her Cal career due to being diagnosed with a heart-condition that prevented her from playing basketball again. Despite this career-ending setback, Rogers remained on scholarship at Cal for all four years, earning her degree in African-American Studies. She remained an active member of the program and did her absolute best to lift those around her.

During her standout high school career at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco, Rogers was named a 2009 McDonald’s All-American and appeared to have a very bright career in front of her at Cal. Rogers also suffered personal tragedy in her high school career when her father was shot and killed during the halftime of one of her games. Her perseverance through adversity and her dedication to the program earn her a spot on the team.

G: Natasha Vital (2006-2010): Per her CalBears.com profile: “Finished her Cal career ranked second in games played (137), 3rd in career assists (470), 7th in made threes (110), and 20th on the career points list (1,029).”

Those numbers earn Vital a spot on this team. She was a really good all-around guard that could score, facilitate, and defend. One of the best two-way players the program has seen at the guard position.

G: Eliza Pierre (2009-2013): Pierre was a four-time Pac-12 All-Defensive team selection, known for her tenacious defense on the perimeter. She finished her junior season ranked 6th all-time in steals in program history and played an integral role on the 2013 Final Four team. Pierre is now an assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara.

G: Alexis Gray-Lawson (2005-2010): Due to suffering an injury in her sophomore year, Gray-Lawson spent five years at Cal, averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. In her senior year, she averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. A native of Oakland, Lawson became just the second Cal player drafted in the WNBA when the Washington Mystics drafted her 30th overall in the 2010 WNBA Draft.

C: Talia Caldwell (2009-2013): During her senior season, Caldwell averaged 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, helping Cal reach the Final Four. Caldwell finished with 744 career rebounds, ranking her 11th all-time in Cal history and 44th all-time in Pac-12 history. Caldwell is also the first women’s basketball player to be accepted into the Haas School of Business.

F: Courtney Range (2013-2017): Range was named to the 2016 Naismith Trophy Top 50 Watch List before her junior year and delivered the goods that season, averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. For her career, Range averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Range was a member of three NCAA Tournament teams (2014, 2015, and 2017).

F: Mikayla Cowling (2014-2018): Mikayla Cowling truly has Cal blood flowing through her veins as both of her parents are Cal graduates. Cowling averaged 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for her career and was a member of three NCAA tournament teams (2015, 2017, and 2018). Known for her perimeter shooting, Cowling shot 32.0% from 3-point range for her career and shot a career-high 39.0% from 3-point range in her sophomore year.

G: Asha Thomas (2015-2019): If there’s one word to describe Asha Thomas it’s “tough.” She was tough. She tore her ACL her senior year of high school at Bishop O’Dowd and still went on to have a fabulous four-year career at Cal. Every night she gave it her all and battled. There’s a reason Lindsay Gottlieb referred to Thomas as their warrior.

Thomas is #1 all-time in most 3-pointers made in program history (233), fourth all-time in assists (485), and is 15th on Cal’s all-time scoring list (1,309 points). The numbers speak for themselves. Thomas was a member of three NCAA Tournament teams (2017-2019) and is one of the best point guards in program history. Thomas also attended high school and middle school with Ivan Rabb, who made our Men’s Basketball Team of the Decade.

F: Jaelyn Brown (2016-present): After spending her first three seasons in more of a supporting role, Brown has taken over as the leader of this year’s Cal team, averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in her senior year. Brown picked up ESPNW’s National Player of the Week honors this year for her 30 point game against #20 Arkansas and has Cal off to a very impressive 8-3 start. It’ll be fun to see what she does come Pac-12 play.

F: Penina Davidson (2014-2018): Penina Davidson averaged 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for her career. Those numbers don’t jump out at you, but if you watched her play, you know how important she was to the Cal teams she played on. In her senior year, she averaged 7.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, proving to be a solid post player alongside the ridiculously gifted Kristine Anigwe. Had she not played alongside Anigwe for all those years, Davidson probably would have walked out with higher career averages.

What made Davidson good was she could do a little bit of everything. She could shoot, rebound, block shots, etc. She was a jack-of-all-trades forward. She played a steady role on three NCAA tournament teams (2015, 2017, and 2018).