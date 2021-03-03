On Wednesday, Cal women’s basketball fell to Oregon State by a final score of 71-63 in the Pac-12 tournament. Oregon State freshman guard Talia von Oelhoffen led the way for the Beavers with 20 points and 4 assists while sophomore forward Taylor Jones had a double-double consisting of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Cal sophomore guard Leilani McIntosh led the Golden Bears with 14 points and 6 assists while sophomore forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt had a double-double of her own with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“I think we got a lot better, right? We weren’t really ready for the season. And it took us a while to figure out this conference, you know? And I just saw a ton of growth,” Cal head coach Charmin Smith said after the game. “And it’s a tough situation where you have to rely on freshmen and outside of that we have two sophomores who in Eve and Leilani. So, a ton of youth and a ton of growth and I’m proud of how we finished. I wish we could have some of the earlier games back. This was our journey; this was how it was supposed to be and a lot to build on and a lot of reasons to be motivated going into next year.”

“Well I think Coach Charmin had a really good pre-game speech and she talked about how this might be our last game and how we have to put everything into today and channel that energy and put into today,” Lutje Schipholt added. “That’s what everyone did today and I’m really proud of it.”

Oregon State improves to 10-6 overall and 8-6 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 1-16 overall and 1-13 in the Pac-12. Oregon State will face Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament tomorrow at 11:00 AM PST while Cal’s season is now officially over.

Oregon State got off to an 8-6 lead with 4:51 to go in the 1st quarter. Jones was up to 4 points for the Beavers while Lutje Schipholt was up to 4 points for the Bears. Oregon State was shooting 4-7 from the field while Cal was shooting 3-8.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Oregon State led 17-13. Talia von Oelhoffen was up to 5 points for the Beavers while Dalayah Daniels and Evelien Lutje Shipholt each had 4 points for the Bears. It was a tight game early in Las Vegas.

Oregon State would soon pull ahead to lead 30-17 with 3:50 to go in the 2nd quarter. von Oelhoffen was up to 9 points for Oregon State on 4-6 shooting from the field. Nobody for Cal had more than 4 points, so they were very much in an offensive rut. Oregon State was shooting 14-25 (56.0%) from the field while Cal was shooting 7-22 (31.8%). Cal had to get some looks to drop.

The first half ended in a crazy sequence as von Oelhoffen and McIntosh exchanged threes right before the buzzer sounded. First it was von Oelhoffen with an NBA range 3-pointer, appearing to give the Beavers a boost going into the locker room. But then, McIntosh struck back with a 3-pointer of her own off a nice crossover. As a result, Oregon State led 39-27 at halftime instead of 39-24.

That 3-pointer by McIntosh certainly gave the Bears some life as they started the second half on a 9-0 run to trail 39-36 with 7:34 to go in the 3rd quarter. Ugonne Onyiah, Mia Mastrov, Evelien Lutje Schipholt each scored 2 points in that 9-0 run while Leilani McIntosh knocked down a 3-pointer. After appearing to be down and out, Cal was right back in the game.

“I told them to stop sleep walking,” Smith said bluntly. “11:00 start, we were kind of in a daze there. Not sharp. This was even in the first quarter when we had a lead. I just didn’t think that we were as present as we needed to be. I told them wake up. Let’s go. We liked getting Eve on the ball. The ball screen action started hurting us in the second quarter…We put Eve on the ball coming out of halftime and that limited what they could do offensively for a bit there.”

Oregon State didn’t allow Cal to take the lead and instead responded with an 11-2 run of their own to make it a 50-38 lead with 5:02 to go in the quarter. After working so hard to get back in the game, Cal found themselves once again down by 12 points. Erasing the 9-0 run that they just had.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Oregon State led 56-47. Cal was able to get back within single digits, but still had a lot of work to do. von Oelhoffen was going off for the Beavers with 18 points. McIntosh (12 points) and Lutje Schipholt (10 points) were keeping the Bears alive. Cal wasn’t giving up.

Cal continued to chip away at Oregon State’s lead once again, this time getting within four points (58-54) with 4:50 to go after a clutch bucket inside from Onyiah. She was up to 13 points and 6 rebounds. This Cal team continued to fight.

Unfortunately for Cal, that would be the closest they would get. Onyiah fouling out and Daniels having to get brief treatment on her ankle sucked some of the wind out of their sails as Oregon State led 68-58 with 39.3 to go. To Cal’s credit, a tip in from Lutje Schipholt at the buzzer made it a single digit 71-63 loss, so they literally played until the final horn sounded.

“Impressed with what Charmin and her staff have done,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said in his post-game remarks. “To Charmin and her staff, great job. I thought they played an inspired game.”

For Cal, this loss is a bummer in that no loss is fun. But they can take some pride in knowing that they battled hard, made it a game, and showed that when healthy, they have the pieces to compete in the Pac-12. Provided they have a healthy team next year, they should be a much more competitive team in the 2021-22 season.

“Well first of all, we made a change over the season compared to the way we started,” Lutje Schipholt said. “We’ve grown so much, we’ve learned so much, and we’re still growing and learning. I think it shows in these games where we can show where we have a chance…You’re going to see a lot of what we did this season going into next season.”

“It’s my hope and expectation that Jazzy, Cailyn, Sela, and Alma will all be ready next year,” Smith said when looking ahead to the next season. “It’s kinda early, but I look forward to having a healthy squad next year.”

As for Oregon State, this is their fourth win in a row and they’re now projected to make the NCAA tournament according to the latest bracket projections. They had to win this game and to their own credit, they found a way to get the job done. They’ll face Oregon next (first meeting they’ve had against the Ducks in the Pac-12 tournament) and will look to boost their NCAA tournament resume even further. It should be fun to see what the rest of the Pac-12 tournament holds and if anyone will be able to knock off Stanford, who has been playing unbelievably well as of late.