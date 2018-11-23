Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 16:09:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal vs. Colorado: Matchups to Watch, Keys, and Prediction

D6davmpjtyj3zvfi712p
James Snook - USA Today Sports
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Cal and Colorado face off in a game that might be the season finale for the Buffs (5-6, 2-6) under interim head coach Kurt Roper. Colorado started their year 5-0, behind the talents of Laviska Shen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}