Cal vs. Colorado: Matchups to Watch, Keys, and Prediction
Cal and Colorado face off in a game that might be the season finale for the Buffs (5-6, 2-6) under interim head coach Kurt Roper. Colorado started their year 5-0, behind the talents of Laviska Shen...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news