After starting out the season with some early struggles and inconsistent play, the Bears went on a three-game win streak to earn a bowl game berth. Things were coming together offensively and, after some early special teams woes and mid-season defensive struggles, everything seemed to be on the upswing.

At the Independence Bowl against Texas Tech Saturday, however, the Bears struggled to get things going on the ground, while protection for quarterback Fernando Mendoza completely broke down; eventually, Cal was on the receiving end of 27 unanswered points through the final three quarters to lose 34-14..

“You’ve got to play food football, and we didn’t play good football today. And you have to give Texas Tech credit. Those guys, they outplayed us. They ran the ball better, threw it better, stopped the run better. They defended the pass, their kicking game was much better, they punted better, so gotta give them credit,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox in the postgame press conference Saturday.

Early in the season, the Bears struggled following a 58-21 blowout win in the opener against North Texas. Cal suffered a close 14-10 loss to Auburn following three missed field goals, and only got things going in the second half against Idaho in Week 3 after a sluggish start.

The Bears cycled through two starting quarterbacks in the first five games, Sam Jackson V and Ben Finley — both of whom are now in the portal — with the duo alternating starts before the program finally settled on Mendoza as QB1 in Week 6.

Though the offense looked much more cohesive under Mendoza, a difficult slate of opponents held the Bears winless through four games, for nearly a month. Then, something changed.

Cal went on a three-game win streak to end the season, finally looking much more together in all three phases. The road to the Bears’ first six-win season since 2019 began with the 42-39 win against Washington State Nov. 11; in a somewhat dramatic fashion, the Bears preserved a lead and were led by running back Jaydn Ott who accounted for 187 of Cal’s 327 yards.

Two wins against Californian rivals followed — a 27-15 Big Game win and a 33-7 blowout against UCLA secured the Bears their first bowl game since the 2019 Redbox Bowl. Momentum was at a season-high following the Bears’ two final wins of the regular season, especially after an all-around complete performance against the Bruins.