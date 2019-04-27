While a Cal player did not hear their name selected in the 2019 NFL draft, multiple Bears are heading to the league as undrafted free agents. So far, we have the following:

Jordan Kunaszyk to the Carolina Panthers

Kunaszyk now gets to play for a man whose name he passed in the Cal record books, as Kunaszyk passed Carolina head coach Ron Rivera's best season of tackles, with 148 to Rivera's 138 in 1983. Kunaszyk now gets to make an impression in front of LB coach Steve Russ, who worked him and Alex Funches out at Cal's Pro Day. Russ played his college ball at Air Force, under Tim DeRuyter. Russ also coached linebackers in DeRuyter's defense at Ohio University. Kunaszyk came in as a two-star recruit in the class of 2016, signed well after the February signing date. Kunaszyk's final Cal Stats: 273 tackles, 18 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 7 passes deflected, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in 34 games played.

Patrick Laird to the Miami Dolphins.

Laird, after a sterling Pro Day that saw him run a 4.56 40 and 3.96 20 yard shuttle, signed with the Dolphins today, announcing his signing on Instagram. Laird notably walked on at Cal in the fall of 2014, initially playing some wide receiver before moving back to running back in 2016. He earned a scholarship in the fall of 2017, took the starting job by the Ole Miss game that year, and became the 16th running back in school history to have a 1000 yard rushing season Laird's Final Cal Stats: 2153 yards on 425 carries, 14 touchdowns. 99 receptions for 608 yards and 5 TDs receiving

Ian Bunting to the Chicago Bears

Bunting, the 6'7" tight end, came to the Bears as a grad transfer from Michigan, and he got picked up by the Chicago Bears. The Hinsdale, IL native gets to go back to his home state after spending a year in Berkeley. Bunting's Final Cal Stats: 18 receptions for 195 yards

Patrick Mekari to the Baltimore Ravens