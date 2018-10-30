Cal Target, WR Calvin Wiggins Jr., Looking to Make Decision Soon, Post-OV
Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, TX) wideout Calvin Wiggins got a different experience than what he was expecting this weekend, having never been to the state of California and seeing bits of it on TV."I...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news