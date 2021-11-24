Cal Taking on Seton Hall in Fort Myers Tip-Off Third Place Game

Cal will look to salvage something against another ranked team, albeit one that made a run at Ohio State despite the loss of a starter in Myles Cale (groin strain) midway through the contest. Cale is regarded as Seton Hall's top perimeter defender.

Much like the English anarcho-communist band Chumbawamba, Cal got knocked down Monday evening, in an 80-60 loss to Florida. Now, they get back up again to take on Seton Hall in the third place game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, FL

When: 3 PM PDT, November 24th, 2021

TV: Fox Sports One

Radio: KGO 810

Notes:

- Marsalis Roberson and Monty Bowser didn't make the trip for the Bears, as along with DJ Thorpe, that trio has been out for the first five games.

- Cal used a different starting lineup against Florida for the first time all season, with Makale Foreman entering the lineup in place of Kuany Kuany. Foreman struggled and did not score until the final minutes of the contest.

- Cal last played Seton Hall in a neutral site tournament, with a 60-57 loss to the Pirates in 2016 at the Pearl Harbor Invitational

On Seton Hall

- The Pirates come in off a 79-76 loss to Ohio State, thanks to the Buckeyes hitting a 3 with 2.3 seconds left

- Seton Hall is led by a handful of seniors in Bryce Aiken (came off the bench against Ohio State, will likely start due to Cale's injury), Jared Rhoden (29 points against Ohio State), Alexis Yetna (South Florida transfer, originally from France), and Ike Obiagu (7'2" center who's one of the top shotblockers in the country).

Keys for Cal

- Limit the shooting fouls. Cal couldn't stop fouling for an eight minute stretch at the end of the first half against Florida, leading to the dam breaking against the Gators. This has been an issue in the Florida and UCSD losses, something Cal has to rein in.

- Defense into offense. Cal is at their best when they can get into their offense off defensive stops, like anyone really, but they'll have to find a way to control pace and to not get sidetracked if Seton Hall brings fullcourt pressure

- Find openings. Seton Hall has been good defending everywhere, though without Cale there may be a few more openings. It's up to the Bears to exploit some of those openings, and unlike the Florida game, make the open shots that eluded them.