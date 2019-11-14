On Friday at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will take on Cal Baptist in their opening regional round game of the 2K Empire Classic, which will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week. Cal comes into this game at 2-0 overall while Cal Baptist comes in at 2-1.

Last time out: Cal defeated UNLV 79-75 in an epic overtime thriller at Haas Pavilion. Matt Bradley led the way for Cal with 23 points and 5 rebounds while Kareem South (14 points), Joel Brown (12 points), and Paris Austin (10 points) also finished in double figures. As for UNLV, Donnie Tillman was their top performer with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

On Cal Baptist: Relatively new to the Division I level, the Lancers joined the WAC in 2018 after being very competitive at the Division II level. When they faced Cal in an exhibition game as a DII school in the fall of 2016, they lost by only eight points (81-73), showing that they belonged at the DI level.

This year’s Lancers team is led by a pair of junior guards in Ferron Flavors, Jr. (19.5 points per game on 66.7% shooting from 3-point range) and Milan Acquaah (19.0 points and 5.0 rebounds on 46.7% shooting from 3-point range). Both guards are shooting the ball really well from beyond the arc, giving their team a nice perimeter attack. Redshirt senior guard Brandon Boyd (14.0 points) and senior power forward De’jon Davis (12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds) out of Oakland Technical High School in Oakland, California are also scoring in double figures.

Through their first three games, the Lancers are averaging 102.5 points per game on 54.1% shooting from the field, 42.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 79.7% shooting from the foul line. Their opponents are averaging 63.0 points per game on 35.0% shooting from the field and 26.1% shooting from 3-point range. While the sample size is small, the Lancers are doing a really good job of putting up points, shooting at a high percentage while not allowing their opponents to do the same.

The Lancers’ lone loss is a 67-54 loss at Texas, so they’ve shown that they can compete with power five level programs. Cal should definitely not be fooled by their mid-major status or new membership at the Division 1 level. These guys can play.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to improve to 3-0, the first thing they need to do is defend the perimeter. Cal Baptist is shooting really well from beyond the arc and will look to take advantage of Cal’s sometimes suspect defense. As we saw on Tuesday, having Juhwan Harris-Dyson back helps out a ton in the defense department. He was a real spark in terms of forcing turnovers and wreaking havoc for UNLV’s offense. If Harris-Dyson can bring that same defensive intensity and force Cal Baptist’s shooters off the 3-point line, that will go a long way towards ensuring a Cal victory.

The second key to the game for Cal is to get out to a better start in the first half. They’ve been able to start 2-0 with shaky first half starts (trailing by two at the half against Pepperdine and UNLV), but at some point these slow starts will catch up with them. If there’s one thing Mark Fox should want to see from his team on Friday, it’s a better first half start. If Cal can hold the lead going into halftime as opposed to trailing, that will be very encouraging.

Lastly, Cal needs to do a better job of getting to the foul line. Cal didn’t attempt a single foul shot against UNLV in the first half before attempting 19 in the second half. Cal needs to be doing more to attack the rim and force the refs to blow the whistle on their opponents. If Cal can get to the foul line with more regularity and not settle for jumpers, that will also help them out a ton as they go about trying to win this game.