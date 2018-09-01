Some last minute chicanery nearly blew up a season opening win for the Bears.

The Bears started to falter as North Carolina mounted two long drives in the fourth quarter, as the Bears lost Cam Goode to an apparent foot injury. From there, UNC closed a 24-3 lead down to 24-17, then came an onside kick.

It looked as if North Carolina recovered, but the review showed an illegal block, which led to a re-kick. Ashtyn Davis recovered, and that was just it. The Bears allowed 189 yards in the 4th quarter, gaining all of 10, which will ostensibly lead to a very painful film session in the next week.

A bigger story may be that around the quarterback position.

Approaching the 4 minute mark of the first half, not much had happened. Cal and UNC had traded possession. The Cal defense made the first play, with Traveon Beck providing excellent coverage as Jaylinn 'Big Hawk' Hawkins came away with an interception to give the Bears a short field. Then Beau Baldwin tried something.

Chase Garbers came in at quarterback for the Bears. The redshirt freshman had a good fall camp, and with Ross Bowers not showing what he'd shown in practice, it was time to try something different. While it was a short field, Garbers showed he could run, completed a short pass to Malik McMorris, and got the Cal offense in the end zone, with a 2 yard scamper by Patrick Laird.

Garbers would continue to play, mainly in the second half, as the Bears used three QBs for the first time since the Sacramento State game in 2014.

The QB change may be underscored by the fact that the Cal defense looked better than advertised. The Tar Heels didn't get a first down until late in the first half, after seven straight possessions of either 3 and outs or interceptions. Goode made an incredible play to break open up the Cal lead to two scores, batting a pass to himself, picking it off, and running it back.

In all, the Bears intercepted North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliot four times, including the pick six, as the Cal secondary, combined with some decent pass rush by the likes of Alex Funches, gave the Bears their first win of 2018.

The defense was the story, despite their lack of sacks and the late drives by UNC that made this game a lot closer than it should have been.

Patrick Laird wasn't able to break loose as he was at the end of 2017, his longest run being a nineteen yarder as the Bears only used two of their RB stable. Laird carried the ball 29 times for 95 yards and a score, along with four receptions for 14 yards and a score.

Quick Thoughts:

- Goode's injury is a bigger deal than you'd think, as the Bears need his ranginess on the outside. The true sophomore would have helped against the swing passes the Tar Heels threw at the end. His replacement, Ben Moos, is still adjusting to the position and looked like it.

- Lots of running against stacked boxes for the Bears, as the UNC defense collapsed on the interior runs. Beau Baldwin only schemed away from this once, running Brandon McIlwain on a bootleg. Teams are going to keep loading the box until the Bears show they can do something about it.

- Jaylinn Hawkins had two interceptions, to go along with the one by Goode and one from Ashtyn Davis.

- Big game from Evan Weaver with 13 tackles, making plays from sideline to sideline.

- Offensive line had a poor showing, even when the box wasn't loaded, allowing four sacks and 10 TFLs. Patrick Laird credited the safeties filling fast to stymie runs from going any further

- The Bears were 4 for 4 in the red-zone for this game, with three touchdowns and a field goal

- While he got beat by about six inches on the final UNC touchdown, Camryn Bynum played an excellent game, breaking up four passes while matched up against Anthony Ratliff-Williams.

- Lots of alternating between starting in base and nickel packages on different drives, before the Bears went near exclusively nickel in the second half.

- Cal has three areas that they actively track, turnovers, explosive plays (plays over 15 yards), and third down conversions. They won the first handily, lost the second, then broke even on the third, converting 4 of 17 times.

There's likely to be some tumult for the Bears going forward, especially on offense, as the Bears need a more consistent offensive effort, with the defense needing to keep the pedal on the gas going forward.