On Thursday, Cal men’s basketball fell to USC by a final score of 88-56. Senior guard Jonah Mathews (19 points & 5 rebounds) and redshirt senior guard Daniel Utomi (17 points & 7 rebounds) led the way for the Trojans while sophomore guard Matt Bradley (13 points) and grad transfer guard Kareem South (12 points) were the top performers for the Golden Bears. USC improves to 14-3 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 8-9 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12.

USC got out to a 9-5 lead with 15:41 to go in the half as freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu and Daniel Utomi each had 3 points for the Trojans. Freshman forward D.J. Thorpe got a pretty jumper to fall for the Golden Bears while Matt Bradley had 3 points of his own.

With 11:39 to go in the half, USC was up 16-10. Bradley had 5 points for Cal while senior guard Paris Austin was on the board with a 3-pointer. Mathews was off to a hot start for USC with 6 points. As for Cal, they were shooting 4-15 (26.7%) from the field and 1-8 from beyond the arc. They needed to get things going on offense.

Things continued to remain tight as USC was up 22-17 with 7:12 to go in the half. Bradley was keeping Cal in the game with 11 points on 4-9 shooting from the field and 2-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Okongwu was pacing USC with 6 points.

Over the next few minutes, USC started to gain separation from Cal as they would go up 31-19 with 3:55 to go in the half. Mathews up to 9 points for USC while Bradley still had 11 points for Cal. He needed to get more help if Cal was going to get back in the game. At the half, USC was up 41-25. Utomi (10 points) was the top scorer for the Trojans while Bradley (11 points) was the top scorer for the Golden Bears. South was up to 7 points, doing his part, but others for Cal needed to step up.

The second half was off to a good start for USC as the would lead 47-32 with 15:51 to go. Mathews was now up to 15 points, getting whatever he wanted while Utomi was up to 13 points. Bradley (13 points) and South (10 points) were the only Cal players who were producing.

Rather than turning things around, Cal’s poor shooting continued as they trailed 54-36 with 11:18 to go. Cal was shooting 14-46 (30.4%) from the field and 5-21 (23.8%) from 3-point range. It was a rough shooting night for the Golden Bears.

With 7:42 to go, USC was up 63-40 as we were now starting to enter garbage time. One bright spot for Cal was seeing freshman guard Dimitrios Klonaras get on the board with a pretty jumper while getting fouled. He would make the free throw, giving him 3 points for the night. Those were the first points of his Cal career.

With 5:38 to go, USC was up 68-44 as Cal freshman guard Joel Brown got a free throw to drop. This game was over. It was just a matter of Cal finishing strong. With 4:04 to go, USC was up 73-47 as Mathews was up to his game total of 19 points. He came to play and was a major reason for why USC did so well. In the end, USC would win 88-56, handing Cal a 32 point defeat.

After getting a home sweep over the Washington schools, Cal came back to earth in this game, looking like the team we all thought they would be to start Pac-12 play. They hung with USC for the first quarter of the game, but from then on out, it was all USC. Cal has to shake this loss off and try to learn from it. That’s all they can do at this point.

When looking at the stats, USC’s 45-28 advantage on the boards stands out the most. After doing a good job inside last week, Cal got pummeled on the glass tonight. When you get beat on the boards like they did, you’re not going to win many games. Especially on the road.

Up next for Cal is a road game at UCLA. That game will tipoff at 5:00 PM PST on ESPNU.